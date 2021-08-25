Data Engineering Hack: Using CDPs for Simplified Data Collection
Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) have far-reaching value for engineers as well. CDPs enable companies to develop ‘customer data infrastructure,” or a foundation upon which data can easily be collected from different sources in real-time and delivered to the systems where it can drive value. Developers drive a company’s goals forward by making the product the very thing around which all other functions in the organization revolve. Their time and expertise are best spent implementing new features and improving existing ones.
One API for customer data: Simplify tracking code, improve performance, and reduce vendor overhead.