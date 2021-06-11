Dark Alliance Gameplay Overview Trailer Released Ahead of June Launch

@ wheeljack84 Jeffrey Harris LA-based entertainment journalist & 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast host.

Tuque Games dropped a new gameplay overview video this week for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons video game, Dark Alliance. This new trailer was narrated by the one and only Jemaine Clement, of Flight of the Conchords fame.

The new action-brawler is set in the Dungeons & Dragons world of Icewind Dale. The trailer features new gameplay footage and an expanded look at the game world, where players will get to portray the iconic characters of R.A. Salvatore's The Legend of Drizzt with Drizzt Do'Urden himself, Catti-brie, Bruenor Battlehammer and Wulfgar.

The overview finally provides some insight for the game's story, as a group of villains is looking to collect a powerful artifact called the Crystal Shard, forming the titular Dark Alliance. Drizzt's party has formed to stop this alliance.

Additionally, the trailer runs down the game's combat system, and it appears there will be a stamina meter. So, while players will be able to string together, fast and heavy attacks into combos, that will deplete their character's stamina. Players will also be able to utilize Ultimate attacks and "Empowered Strikes," which appear to be able to knock enemies flying across the gameplay stages.

Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance Gameplay Overview Trailer Drops Ahead of June Release

The trailer also detailed the game's loot and gear system. Players will be able to level up and customize their gear loadouts at their base camp before each mission. The lack of microtransactions is welcome news, so the game won't be employing dubious pay-to-win tactics. Getting the better gear means earning it in-game, which is the way it should be.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance arrives on June 22. It will be a multi-platform release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and windows PC. You can view the new gameplay trailer below:

More in Gaming:

Keep up with all the latest gaming news, features, and guides. Subscribe to our newsletter in the footer below!

@ wheeljack84 LA-based entertainment journalist & 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast host. by Jeffrey Harris Read my stories

Also Featured In

Tags