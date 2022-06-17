Dapps: Offchains, Sidechains & Appchains

Tech Enthusiast. Straddling the space from software engineering to data science, design through writing.
First, there was blockchain, then Johnstone et al said let there be Dapps, since then building Dapps has become synonymous with buidling for web3 and experts agree the high adoption of web3 very much depends on the scalability and accessibility of Dapps.
Dapps by definition are autonomous, open-source software applications that run on a peer-to-peer distributed network rather than on a single server network. Dapps typically store their data cryptographically on the blockchain and use a token system that users use for transactions, and as a means of consensus governance for decision making.
Essentially, Dapps are autonomously run by code, with distributed authority shared by users with no central point of failure.
The typology of Dapps largely depends on the layer on which they are built. Imagine Blockchain is a building, layers are levels and Dapps are apps that can fit in any layer depending on where you want it. Building in web3 is virtually a case of finding the best layer for solving the trilemma problem.
Nicky Montana has an excellent article explaining the different layers and a wonderful illustration which am plugging here.
Currently, most Dapps reside on Layer 1. Layer 1 protocols characteristically have high decentralization and security. However, L1 protocols by default also have scalability issues because:
Solutions to the above issues have led developers to buidl on Layer 2 chains like Arbitrium and Polygon or buidling on Layer 0 protocols like Octopus and Polkadot.
For the sake of this article, Dapps built on L1 will be referred to from here on as Native-Dapps, while those built on L0 are Appchains. There are two different kinds of Dapps built on L2, and it's important to distinguish between them; Off-chain Dapps are built on L2 blockchains directly using Layer 1 protocols, Sidechain Dapps exist on separate L2 blockchains that bridge into Layer 1 chains. It's a significant difference, as we shall see, because they behave differently.
That said let's delve into the characteristics of these various Dapps:
|
Features
|
Native Dapps
|
Off-Chain Dapps
|
SideChain Dapps
|
Appchains
|
Protocol
|
Built directly on Layer 1
|
Built on L2 chains that utilize L1 protocols
|
Built on L2 that bridge into L1 chains
|
Built on Layer 0 using relay chains and connected to L1 using bridges
|
Blockchain
|
Uses Layer 1 Blockchain
|
Uses Layer 2 Blockchain
|
Uses Layer 2 Blockchain
|
Has its separate Blockchain
|
Decentralization
|
Very High
|
High
|
High
|
Customizable
|
Security
|
Very High
|
Very High
|
High
|
Customizable
|
Trust
|
Highly trustless
|
Quite trustless
|
High trust assumptions
|
High trust assumptions
|
User Experience
|
Poor
|
Better
|
Better
|
Much better
|
Scalability
|
Low
|
High
|
High
|
High
|
Transaction Fees
|
High
|
Low
|
Low
|
Low
|
Processing Power
|
Slow
|
Fast
|
Fast
|
Very Fast
|
Consensus Model
|
Rigid
|
Flexible
|
Flexible
|
Customizable
In summary, it’s best to keep the following in mind when choosing a suitable layer for your Dapp in Web3
Native Dapps offer the very best of decentralization and security at the expense of scalability. It’s best if your users will not be carrying out high-volume transactions.
Off-chain Dapps put scalability on top of decentralization and security and are perfect if you want to prioritize user experience while still benefiting from L1 impressive features.
Sidechain Dapps are perfect if you are building cross-chain Dapps that are L1 compatible while providing a boundless ecosystem for your users to interact with
Appchains are useful if your Dapp will be handling high-volume transactions which will require its specific blockchain to make processing faster.