Daniel Jeffries is currently living in Germany (confined unwillingly by COVID-19 to one country, for now), and he's got what we'll call a few interesting observations about the future of humanity — which he shares with us in this interview.
Daniel Jeffries' massive contribution to Hacker Noon includes but is not limited to thought leadership in multiple top tag categories
I'm the Chief Technology Evangelist at Pachyderm. I'm also an author, engineer, futurist, pro blogger and I give talks all over the world on AI and cryptographic platforms. I spent more than two decades in IT as a consultant and at open source pioneer Red Hat.
My breakout AI tutorial series "Learning AI If You Suck at Math" along with his explosive pieces on cryptocurrency, "Why Everyone Missed the Most Important Invention of the Last 500 Years” and "Why Everyone Missed the Most Mind-Blowing Feature of Cryptocurrency,” are shared hundreds of times daily all over social media and been read by more than 5 million people worldwide.
I write tech and futurist articles, sci-fi and self-help.
Life, artificial intelligence, amazing food.
The average human appears to be even dumber than I thought.
See what is actually real rather than what you believe to be real.
I was traveling full-time, and now I am stuck where I am for a time.
AI.
That the vast majority of people on planet Earth are insane.
Spotify, Uber, Evernote, Freeletics.
German, and the latest machine learning models/architectures.
