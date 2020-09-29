Daniel Jeffries is Betting On Smarter Machines and Stupider Humans

Daniel Jeffries is currently living in Germany (confined unwillingly by COVID-19 to one country, for now), and he's got what we'll call a few interesting observations about the future of humanity — which he shares with us in this interview.

Nominated for a record 26 Noonies in Hacker Noon's second annual tech awards, Daniel Jeffries' massive contribution to Hacker Noon includes but is not limited to thought leadership in multiple top tag categories — Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FACEBOOK, Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LEARNING, ML Writer of the Year, Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FINANCE, Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - POLITICS , Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DECENTRALIZATION, and Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SOCIAL MEDIA... and more.

Sir Jeffries, tell us about yourself.

I'm the Chief Technology Evangelist at Pachyderm. I'm also an author, engineer, futurist, pro blogger and I give talks all over the world on AI and cryptographic platforms. I spent more than two decades in IT as a consultant and at open source pioneer Red Hat.

My breakout AI tutorial series "Learning AI If You Suck at Math" along with his explosive pieces on cryptocurrency, "Why Everyone Missed the Most Important Invention of the Last 500 Years” and "Why Everyone Missed the Most Mind-Blowing Feature of Cryptocurrency,” are shared hundreds of times daily all over social media and been read by more than 5 million people worldwide.

Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I write tech and futurist articles, sci-fi and self-help.

What are you most excited about right now?

Life, artificial intelligence, amazing food.

What are you worried about right now?

The average human appears to be even dumber than I thought.

What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

See what is actually real rather than what you believe to be real.

How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I was traveling full-time, and now I am stuck where I am for a time.

If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

AI.

What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

That the vast majority of people on planet Earth are insane.

Which apps can't you live without?

Spotify, Uber, Evernote, Freeletics.

What are you currently learning?

German, and the latest machine learning models/architectures.

