Meet Chalba An Open Source Load Testing Tool For Java

Discover, triage, and prioritize Java errors in real-time
Visit Sentry https://sentry.io/promoted
ᕦ( ▨̅ ͜▨̅ )ᕥ
chalba -newFile
in the current directory.
Task1.java
package chalba;
import skd.chalba.common.*;
import skd.chalba.requests.*;
import skd.chalba.runner.*;
import skd.chalba.interfaces.*;
/**
* This is the template File for writing the load script
* Please follow the structure as described in this file
*
* @author sapan.dang
*/
@ThreadCount(1)
@ThreadSpawnDelay(100)
public class Task1 extends Task {
// this constructor is required
public Task1(TaskParams taskParams) {
}
//This method is executed after constructor
//script must implement this method
@Override
public void run() {
super.run();
//executable method
//it is good practice to write your code in other method
mainLoop();
_testCompleted(); //call when the test is complete
}
//Main Loop write your logic here
public void mainLoop() {
//Write your code in the try-catch block
//to avoid any unexpected closure of the script
try {
//create GET request
System.out.println("send get request");
ResponseData googleResponse = requests.get("https://www.google.com/");
System.out.println("response code " + googleResponse.code);
//create async request
requests.get("https://www.google.com/", new AsyncResponseCallback() {
@Override
public void onResponse(ResponseData arg0) {
System.out.println(" "+arg0.body);
}
});
} catch (Exception e) {
LOG(e);
}
}
}
directory of chalba in the classpath of the IDE.
lib
currently chalba support only GET and POST methods.
chalba -f Task1.java
. Chalba writes logs in chalba.log and reponses are logged in response.ctl this is the csv file.
Task1.java
file.
response.ctl
chalaba documentation https://buglens.com/guide/guide/