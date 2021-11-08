Cybersecurity Tips to Keep in Mind When Working From Home

The Pandemic-induced remote worker boom seems to be making a comeback. With the number of remote workers to double in 2021, looks like it will be the new normal for us.

Although this migration worked fine as a band-aid, the implementation of remote working takes more than expected (and this is not about children interrupting a BBC news interview, although this one’s epic).

To make a remote job situation work, you need a structured approach. And robust cybersecurity is what keeps your digital environment and your company’s business safe.

This is why we’ve curated a list of vital cybersecurity tips that will help you mitigate risks and stay aware of security vulnerabilities.

Use Strong Passwords

Let’s face it: setting ‘beefstew1’ as your password is not stroganoff. You should never underestimate the power of strong passwords.

Long and unique passwords are utterly important – they provide essential protection from hacking and identity theft. With that being said, avoid using the following combinations:

any guessed combinations like 12345 (is it still a thing?)

any string with sequential numbers or letters; (ABCDEFG – like, for real?)

any pseudo confidential combinations like your birth date or address (Gone are the days when the most sensitive information on a phone was contact names and phone numbers.)

adjacent keyboard combinations

And remember: whatever password you go for, never store your list of passwords on your device in plain text.

Also, 2-step verification is a great anti-hacking measure, serving as an additional layer of security. Or, to make your life easier, install NordPass on your devices. NordPass helps you create strong and difficult-to-crack passwords.

Use Business Devices (If Possible)

Okay, this one’s a bit controversial. Undoubtedly, using business devices at home creates an additional security threat – and that is unauthorized use.

However, since the pandemic cracked open, people are less likely to have somebody over, so this con is leveled off.

In general, personal laptops tend to have weaker security controls than your company-issued devices. Therefore, a remote worker cannot be sure whether the device has been affected.

And once a newly-minted remote specialist signs in remotely to corporate networks and uses cloud-based applications, the whole business gets infected in mere seconds.

If the use of personal equipment cannot be avoided, make sure to keep data protection measures close to office security standards (at least, install an anti-virus, for god’s sake!).

A Phish is Still a Phish Even at Home

With many companies around the globe rolling out work-from-home arrangements, cybercriminals are already looking to cash in on the trend. Typically, phishing emails will target remote workers in a bid to get hold of their personal data or get access to company accounts.

Thus, in one phishing campaign featured by security researchers at Minecast Threat Intelligence,cybercriminals are sending out remote workers a credential-stealing scamthat takes employees to a fake OneDrive login. Cybercriminals are using COVID-19 as a subject matter for this phishing scam.

Even if you follow a link and end up on a legitimate-looking site, make sure to check its trustworthiness before giving out any personal data.

Ideally, limit your online visits to your go-to websites and don’t give away your credentials like it’s a party flyer. After all, you don’t come up to the strangers in the street and blurt out your card details, do you?

The Takeaway

Whether you're a work-from-home pro or banished from the office due to the pandemic, make sure you are able to handle cyber threats stemming from remote work.

Whereas, your company is accountable for the necessary infrastructure and applicable security guidelines and plans, try to minimize your exposure to cybersecurity risks, from your part. We hope that with these practices you can get started with making your home office running in a safe way.

