Cyberpunk 2077 Returning to PlayStation Store on June 21

After an embarrassing, disastrous launch on consoles, Cyberpunk 2077 is officially returning to the PlayStation Store. CD Projekt RED confirmed the news on the company's official website in a posting on July 15.

According to the report from CDPR, Cyberpunk 2077 will be available and reinstated on the digital PlayStation Storefront starting next week. It reads as follows:

"In relation to Current Report no. 66/2020 of 18 December 2020, the Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw hereby publicly discloses the decision by Sony Interactive Entertainment to reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store, effective on 21 June 2021."

Sony Interactive Entertainment later issued a statement to Eurogamer, confirming the development.

The statement noted that PlayStation 4 gamers would likely continue seeing performance issues on the console and recommended playing it on the PS4 Pro or PlayStation 5 for the best gameplay experience. It reads:

"SIE can confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be re-listed on PlayStation Store starting June 21, 2021. Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms. SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience.​"

It's been just about six months since Sony yanked the CDPR title from the PlayStation Store and even offered refunds to all players who purchased the game through the PlayStation Store.

Following its multi-platform launch, Cyberpunk 2077 suffered from a number of bugs, glitches and instances of game crashes on its console versions.

The poor launch for Cyberpunk 2077 was an embarrassment to the studio and ruined CDPR's standing with gamers and the community.

During a December 2020 conference call, CDPR VP of Business Development Michal Nowakowski admitted that the company "definitely did not spend enough time" working on the game's performance for current-gen platforms.

The SIE statement that the game is still suffering from issues on with the PS4 edition doesn't exactly inspire confidence.

Regardless, it will take a lot for CDPR to regain the trust that was shattered with Cyberpunk 2077. Executives will no be able to rely on the old excuses that were used here either.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available for Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia.

