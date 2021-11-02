Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Crypto Trading: Top Technical Indicators to Follow by@bybit

Crypto Trading: Top Technical Indicators to Follow

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Technical indicators are divided into two categories depending on what they're meant to identify. Leading indicators are a technical study developed to anticipate an asset’s price action. Lagging indicators are technical studies that provide confirmations when the current trend or movement is in progress. Popular leading indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the Stochastic Oscillator, and the Ichimoku Cloud Cloud. These are useful if you understand how to use, compare, and combining them while keeping in mind your trading plan.
image
Bybit Hacker Noon profile picture

@bybit
Bybit

Bybit is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges, with more than a million registered users.

Bybit Hacker Noon profile picture
by Bybit @bybit.Bybit is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges, with more than a million registered users.
Sign Up to Trade on Bybit

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Looking into the Chainlink Crypto by @bybit
#bybit
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency

Tags

#bybit#cryptocurrency#crypto-trading#crypto-technical-indicators#cryptocurrency-trading#bollinger-bands#price-indicators#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading