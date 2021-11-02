Crypto Trading: Top Technical Indicators to Follow

Technical indicators are divided into two categories depending on what they're meant to identify. Leading indicators are a technical study developed to anticipate an asset’s price action. Lagging indicators are technical studies that provide confirmations when the current trend or movement is in progress. Popular leading indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the Stochastic Oscillator, and the Ichimoku Cloud Cloud. These are useful if you understand how to use, compare, and combining them while keeping in mind your trading plan.