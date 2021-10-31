Crypto MUST Crash for Crypto to Survive
The huge crypto bubble we are in will be hit by the fiercest correction in 21 years, leaving you in a financial wasteland without customer service.
Yes, Bitcoin and friends are slaughtering all-time highs, but my advice is to get ready to brace for impact.
Everything becomes clear when you compare the dot.com bubble burst with where we are in the crypto tech innovation cycle, using the technology adoption lifecycle.
Crypto Blogger. Founder of Spirit of Crypto pub on medium, +100k readers in 3 years. Ex Team member of ThreeFold