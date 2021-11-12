Crypto and Tax Accounting: A Match Made in Heaven?

Search icon
Get your books in order, preferably using a platform to avoid mistakes while filing. Even if you have made losses in a year or didn’t receive any payments or don’t have any taxable events, it is prudent to have the numbers in place to avoid unpleasant surprises like tax due notices. Take the help of a professional if you are unsure.
Abhijoy Sarkar Hacker Noon profile picture

@abhijoysarkar
Abhijoy Sarkar

Runs Regular.li, TheCryptoUncle, Ghumat | Mods ParachuteToken, Hedgey, ParJar, Gem | Advises aXpire | Leads StacksIndia

