Creating Your Own JavaScript-Based Programming Language Has Never Been Easier

Did you ever wanted to create your own programming language? In this article I will demonstrate how to quickly write simple language that compile to JavaScript using free tools and PEG.js parser generator. This article will show you everything what is needed to quickly create your own programming language.

What is Parser Generator

Parser generator as name suggest is a program that generate the parser for you based on grammar, language specification. Written in specific syntax. In this article we will use PEG.js parser generator that generate JavaScript file that will parse the code for your language and output AST.

What is AST

AST is acronym for Abstract Syntax Tree. It's the way to represent code in a format that tools can understand. We will use AST in format of a Esprima, that is JavaScript parser that output AST.

JavaScript Code generation

What cool about Esprima syntax is that there are tools that generate code based on their AST. Example is escodegen that take Esprima AST as input and output JavaScript code.

Simple PEG.js parser example

Here I will show you how to create simple parser grammar for if statement.

The syntax of PEG.js is not very complicated, it consist of name of the rule then the matching and block of JavaScript that is executed and returned from the rule.

Here is simple example provided by PEG.js documentation:

{ function makeInteger(o) { return parseInt(o. join ( "" ), 10 ); } } start = additive additive = left: multiplicative "+" right: additive { return left + right; } / multiplicative multiplicative = left:primary "*" right: multiplicative { return left * right; } / primary primary = integer / "(" additive : additive ")" { return additive ; } integer "integer" = digits:[ 0 - 9 ]+ { return makeInteger(digits); }

It can parse and evaluate simple arithmetic expressions example is

10+2*3

16

that evaluates to. You can test this parser at PEG.js Online Tool

But what we need is not interpret the code and return single value but return Esprima AST. To see how Esprima AST look like you can check AST Explorer select Esprima as output and type some JavaScript.

Here is example of simple code like this:

if (foo == "bar" ) { 10 + 10 10 * 20 }

The output in JSON format that looks like this:

{ "type" : "Program" , "body" : [ { "type" : "IfStatement" , "test" : { "type" : "BinaryExpression" , "operator" : "==" , "left" : { "type" : "Identifier" , "name" : "foo" , "range" : [ 4 , 7 ] }, "right" : { "type" : "Literal" , "value" : "bar" , "raw" : "\"bar\"" , "range" : [ 11 , 16 ] }, "range" : [ 4 , 16 ] }, "consequent" : { "type" : "BlockStatement" , "body" : [ { "type" : "ExpressionStatement" , "expression" : { "type" : "BinaryExpression" , "operator" : "+" , "left" : { "type" : "Literal" , "value" : 10 , "raw" : "10" , "range" : [ 23 , 25 ] }, "right" : { "type" : "Literal" , "value" : 10 , "raw" : "10" , "range" : [ 28 , 30 ] }, "range" : [ 23 , 30 ] }, "range" : [ 23 , 30 ] }, { "type" : "ExpressionStatement" , "expression" : { "type" : "BinaryExpression" , "operator" : "*" , "left" : { "type" : "Literal" , "value" : 10 , "raw" : "10" , "range" : [ 34 , 36 ] }, "right" : { "type" : "Literal" , "value" : 20 , "raw" : "20" , "range" : [ 39 , 41 ] }, "range" : [ 34 , 41 ] }, "range" : [ 34 , 41 ] } ], "range" : [ 18 , 43 ] }, "alternate" : null , "range" : [ 0 , 43 ] } ], "sourceType" : "module" , "range" : [ 0 , 43 ] }

You don't need to care about "range" and "raw". They part of the parser output.

Lets split the JSON down to its part:

If statement

The if statement need to be in format:

{ "type" : "IfStatement" , "test" : { }, "consequent" : { }, "alternate" : null }

Where "test" and "consequent are any expressions:

if statement condition

The condition can be any expression but here we will have binary expression that compare two things:

{ "type" : "BinaryExpression" , "operator" : "==" , "left" : {}, "right" : {} }

Variables

Variables usage loos like this:

{ "type" : "Identifier" , "name" : "foo" }

Literal string

Literal string that is used in our code looks like this:

{ "type" : "Literal" , "value" : "bar" }

Block with curly braces

The block inside if is created like this:

{ "type" : "BlockStatement" , "body" : [ ] }

Whole program

And the whole program is created like this:

{ "type" : "Program" , "body" : [ ] }

PEG Parser for your own language that compile to JavaScript

For our demo language we will create code that looks similar to ruby:

if foo = "bar" then 10 + 10 10 * 20 end

and we will create AST, that then will create JavaScript code.

Peg grammar for if looks like this:

if = "if" _ expression:(comparison / expression) _ "then" body:(statements / _ ) _ "end" { return { "type" : "IfStatement" , "test" : expression, "consequent" : { "type" : "BlockStatement" , "body" : body }, "alternate" : null }; }

we have "if" token, then expression that is comparison or expression and body is statements or white space.

Comparison look like this:

comparison = _ left :expression _ "==" _ right :expression _ { return { "type" : "BinaryExpression" , "operator" : "==" , "left" : left , "right" : right }; }

Expression looks like this:

expression = expression :(variable / literal) { return expression ; }

Variable is created from three rules:

variable = !keywords variable:name { return { "type" : "Identifier" , "name" : variable } } keywords = "if" / "then" / "end" name = [A-Z_$a-z][A-Z_a-z0-9]* { return text() ; }

Now lets look at statements:

statements = _ head:( if / expression_statement) _ tail:(! "end" _ ( if / expression_statement))* { return [head]. concat (tail. map (function(element) { return element[ 2 ]; })); } expression_statement = expression:expression { return { "type" : "ExpressionStatement" , "expression" : expression }; }

And last thing are literals:

literal = value :(string / Integer ) { return {"type": "Literal", "value": value }; } string = "\"" ([^"] / "\\\\\"")* "\"" { return JSON .parse(text()); } Integer "integer" = _ [ 0 -9 ]+ { return parseInt(text(), 10 ); }

And that is the whole parser, that generate AST. After we have Esprima AST all we have to do, is to generate the code with escodegen.

The code that generate the AST and create JavaScript code looks like this:

const ast = parser.parse(code); const js_code = escodegen.generate(ast);

the parser variable is the name that you give when you generate the parser using PEG.js.

And here is simple demo that I was using to write the parser, you can play with the grammar and generate different syntax for your own programming language that compile to JavaScript.

Parser Generator Demo.

This simple application save your code in LocalStorage, If it compile without errors, on each change. So you can safely use it to create your own language. But I don't guarantee that you will not loose your work, so you may use something that is more robust.

Conclusion

Writing language that compile to JavaScript is simple. The techniques explained in this article should allow you to create any programming language that compile to JavaScript on your own.

