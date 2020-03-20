Creating Todo Web App Using Vanilla JavaScript

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
$ touch index.html index.css index.js
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en" dir="ltr">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>todo</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="index.css">
</head>
<body>
<h1> TODO APP </h1>
<div class="container">
<div class="box">
<input type="text" name="add" placeholder="todo-item" id="box" />
<input type="button" value="add" onclick="add_item()" />
<ul id="list_item">
</ul>
</div>
</div>
<script type="text/javascript" src="index.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
* {
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
font-family: cursive;
}
body {
background: #f2f2f2;
overflow: auto;
}
h1{
text-align: center;
margin: 5%;
font-size: 3rem;
text-decoration: underline;
}
.container{
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
}
.box {
background: lightgrey;
border: 1px solid black;
padding: 3%;
width: 50%;
height: auto;
overflow: auto;
display: inline-block;
box-shadow: 0px 5px 25px black;
margin-bottom: 3%;
border-radius: 5%;
}
input {
text-align: center;
padding: 4%;
border: 0;
}
input[type="text"]{
margin-left: 5%;
width: 70%;
}
input[type="button"] {
padding: 4% 6% 4% 6%;
text-transform: uppercase;
font-weight: bolder;
}
input[type="button"]:hover {
background: lightblue;
transition: 1s ease-out;
}
ul {
text-align: lleft;
padding-left: 10%;
padding: 7%;
font-size: 2rem;
list-style: circle;
}
li:hover{
color:red;
margin: 4%;
transition: 1.5s ease;
cursor: pointer;
}
//function called while clicking add button
function add_item() {
//getting box and ul by selecting id;
let item = document.getElementById("box");
let list_item = document.getElementById("list_item");
if(item.value != ""){
//creating element and adding value to it
let make_li = document.createElement("LI");
make_li.appendChild(document.createTextNode(item.value));
//adding li to ul
list_item.appendChild(make_li);
//reset the value of box
item.value=""
//delete a li item on click
make_li.onclick = function(){
this.parentNode.removeChild(this);
}
}
else{
//alert msg when value of box is "" empty.
alert("plz add a value to item");
}
}