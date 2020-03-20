Creating Todo Web App Using Vanilla JavaScript

today we will create a basic todo app to understand the basics of javascript. In this web app, one can create notes and delete like Google Keep or Evernote.

basic setup :

create three files for html,css and javascript. To create these files run command

$ touch index .html index .css index .js

step 1 : now edit index.html file

<!DOCTYPE html> < html lang = "en" dir = "ltr" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < title > todo </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "index.css" > </ head > < body > < h1 > TODO APP </ h1 > < div class = "container" > < div class = "box" > < input type = "text" name = "add" placeholder = "todo-item" id = "box" /> < input type = "button" value = "add" onclick = "add_item()" /> < ul id = "list_item" > </ ul > </ div > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "index.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

step 2 :now time to add some css , edited index.css file.

* { padding : 0 ; margin : 0 ; box-sizing : border-box; font-family : cursive; } body { background : #f2f2f2 ; overflow : auto; } h1 { text-align : center; margin : 5% ; font-size : 3rem ; text-decoration : underline; } .container { display : flex; align-items : center; justify-content : center; } .box { background : lightgrey; border : 1px solid black; padding : 3% ; width : 50% ; height : auto; overflow : auto; display : inline-block; box-shadow : 0px 5px 25px black; margin-bottom : 3% ; border-radius : 5% ; } input { text-align : center; padding : 4% ; border : 0 ; } input [type="text"] { margin-left : 5% ; width : 70% ; } input [type="button"] { padding : 4% 6% 4% 6% ; text-transform : uppercase; font-weight : bolder; } input [type="button"] :hover { background : lightblue; transition : 1s ease-out; } ul { text-align : lleft; padding-left : 10% ; padding : 7% ; font-size : 2rem ; list-style : circle; } li :hover { color :red; margin : 4% ; transition : 1.5s ease; cursor : pointer; }

step 3 :edit index.js file to add some functionality

//function called while clicking add button function add_item ( ) { //getting box and ul by selecting id; let item = document .getElementById( "box" ); let list_item = document .getElementById( "list_item" ); if (item.value != "" ){ //creating element and adding value to it let make_li = document .createElement( "LI" ); make_li.appendChild( document .createTextNode(item.value)); //adding li to ul list_item.appendChild(make_li); //reset the value of box item.value= "" //delete a li item on click make_li.onclick = function ( ) { this .parentNode.removeChild( this ); } } else { //alert msg when value of box is "" empty. alert( "plz add a value to item" ); } }

it is live at link

