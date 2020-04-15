Creating a Middleware in Golang for JWT based Authentication

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
header of an HTTP request can be used to verify the user making the request. While most forms of token authentication requires a database read to verify the token belongs to an active authenticated user, when using JWTs, if the JWT can be decoded successfully, that itself guarantees it is a valid token since it has a signature field that will become invalid if any data in the token is corrupted or manipulated. You can also decide what data to encode in the JWT body, which means on successfully decoding a JWT you can also get useful data, such as a user's username or email.
Authorization
, that responds with "pong". No libraries have been used in the code below.
/ping
package main
import (
"log"
"net/http"
)
func pong(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusOK)
w.Write([]byte("pong"))
}
func main() {
http.Handle("/ping", http.HandlerFunc(pong))
log.Fatal(http.ListenAndServe(":8080", nil))
}
as the handler function for the
pong
endpoint. Then it starts an HTTP server running on port 8080. The function
/ping
simply responds with a status of 200 (meaning "OK") and the text "pong".
pong
requires it's second argument to be a value that implements the
Handle
interface, so
Handler
is an adapter function that does just that. More on this later.
HandlerFunc
(Assuming the file name is
go run main.go
) and send a GET request to
main.go
(Opening this link in your browser is an easy way) you'll get back the text
http://localhost:8080/ping
.
pong
endpoint so only incoming requests that have a valid JWT can get the required response. If the JWT is not present or is corrupted, the app should return HTTP status code 401 - Not authorized.
/ping
interface and returns a new function that implements the
http.Handler
interface.
http.Handler
, does not implement this interface. So we have to take care of that. If you look in Golang's built in
pong
package you'll find that the
http
interface just specifies that the
Handler
method should be implemented for that value. In fact - we don't even have to implement this ourselves for our handler function.
ServeHTTP
also provides a handy helper function called
http
that takes in any function that accepts
HandlerFunc
and
ResponseWriter
as parameters, and converts it to a function that implements the
*Request
interface.
Handler
package, so let me just clarify them:
http
- An interface with a single member -
http.Handler
.
ServeHTTP
- A function that is used to convert
http.HandlerFunc
(and any other handler function) to a function that implements the
pong
interface.
Handler
- A function used to associate an endpoint with a handler function. Automatically converts the handler function into a function that implements the Handler interface. We have not used this here.
http.HandleFunc
- Same as
http.Handle
, except it does NOT convert the handler function into a function that implements the
HandleFunc
interface.
Handler
func middleware(next http.Handler) http.Handler {
return http.HandlerFunc(func(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {
// Do stuff
next.ServeHTTP(w, r)
})
}
. We make use of
next
again to convert the function we return to a function that implements
HandlerFunc
interface.
Handler
header of the request, so I'll start with the following changes:
Authorization
authHeader := strings.Split(r.Header.Get("Authorization"), "Bearer ")
if len(authHeader) != 2 {
fmt.Println("Malformed token")
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusUnauthorized)
w.Write([]byte("Malformed Token"))
}
header. If the token is not present, it returns an unauthorized status and never calls our handler function.
Authorization
. Note that you can pass the JWT in the request anyway you want, but this is the widely accepted way of doing it.
Bearer <token>
library, which can be installed with
go-jwt
go get github.com/dgrijalva/jwt-go
else {
jwtToken := authHeader[1]
token, err := jwt.Parse(jwtToken, func(token *jwt.Token) (interface{}, error) {
if _, ok := token.Method.(*jwt.SigningMethodHMAC); !ok {
return nil, fmt.Errorf("Unexpected signing method: %v", token.Header["alg"])
}
return []byte(SECRETKEY), nil
})
if claims, ok := token.Claims.(jwt.MapClaims); ok && token.Valid {
ctx := context.WithValue(r.Context(), "props", claims)
// Access context values in handlers like this
// props, _ := r.Context().Value("props").(jwt.MapClaims)
next.ServeHTTP(w, r.WithContext(ctx))
} else {
fmt.Println(err)
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusUnauthorized)
w.Write([]byte("Unauthorized"))
}
}
to decode our token. The second argument to this function is a function that is used to return the secret key used to decode the token after checking if the signing method of the token is HMAC. This is because JWT can be encoded in many ways including asymmetric encryption with a public-private key pair. Here I'm using a simple secret key to decode the JWT. This must be the same secret key used to encode the JWT by the entity that generated the JWT. The signing method will not be HMAC if the key was encoded in some other way, so we check this first.
jwt.Parse
variable with your secret key, which should be a string.
SECRETKEY
to hold these claims and attach them to the request instance through it's
ctx
. This is done so that we can access them in our handler function (or other middlewares if we chain multiple middlewares) if needed, as mentioned in the commented out lines. "props" here is a key I used, and can be substituted with any value of your choice as long as you use the same key while trying to get data from the context. A typical use case would be to get the user ID from the claims in the handler function and use that to perform a database operation for some information that corresponds to that user.
Context
http.Handle("/ping", middleware(http.HandlerFunc(pong)))
package main
import (
"context"
"fmt"
"log"
"net/http"
"strings"
"github.com/dgrijalva/jwt-go"
)
func middleware(next http.Handler) http.Handler {
return http.HandlerFunc(func(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {
authHeader := strings.Split(r.Header.Get("Authorization"), "Bearer ")
if len(authHeader) != 2 {
fmt.Println("Malformed token")
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusUnauthorized)
w.Write([]byte("Malformed Token"))
} else {
jwtToken := authHeader[1]
token, err := jwt.Parse(jwtToken, func(token *jwt.Token) (interface{}, error) {
if _, ok := token.Method.(*jwt.SigningMethodHMAC); !ok {
return nil, fmt.Errorf("Unexpected signing method: %v", token.Header["alg"])
}
return []byte(SECRETKEY), nil
})
if claims, ok := token.Claims.(jwt.MapClaims); ok && token.Valid {
ctx := context.WithValue(r.Context(), "props", claims)
// Access context values in handlers like this
// props, _ := r.Context().Value("props").(jwt.MapClaims)
next.ServeHTTP(w, r.WithContext(ctx))
} else {
fmt.Println(err)
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusUnauthorized)
w.Write([]byte("Unauthorized"))
}
}
})
}
func pong(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusOK)
w.Write([]byte("pong"))
}
func main() {
http.Handle("/ping", middleware(http.HandlerFunc(pong)))
log.Fatal(http.ListenAndServe(":8080", nil))
}