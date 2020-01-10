Concurrent React Mode: Using Suspense and useTransition to Build A Better UX

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
API with the
Suspense
hook. There is yet another hook,
useTransition
, that serves a slightly different, but equally important purpose that I'll cover in a follow up post.
useDeferredValue
API has been present in React since v16.6. This is in fact, the same API that is being extended to do more in the React experimental build. In React 16.6, Suspense can only be used for one purpose: code splitting and lazily loading components using
Suspense
React.lazy()
npm i react@experimental react-dom@experimental --save
and
react
.
react-dom
by replacing
create-react-app
and
react
with their experimental versions.
react-dom
line in your
ReactDOM.render()
to:
index.js
ReactDOM.createRoot(document.getElementById('root')).render(<App />);
to render a component called
App.js
inside which the demo is done.
Data
import React from 'react';
import Data from './Data';
const App = () => {
return (
<div>
<p>React Concurrent Mode testing</p>
<Data />
</div>
);
}
export default App;
Data.js
import React, { useState, useTransition, Suspense } from 'react';
import DataDisplay from './DataDisplay';
import { dataFetcher } from './api';
const initialData = { read: () => { return { foo: "initial" } } };
const Data = () => {
const [data, setData] = useState(initialData);
const [count, setCount] = useState(0);
const [startDataTransition, isDataPending] = useTransition({ timeoutMs: 2000 });
const fetchNewData = () => {
startDataTransition(() => {
setData(dataFetcher())
})
}
return (
<div>
<Suspense fallback={<p>Loading...</p>}>
<DataDisplay data={data} />
<button disabled={isDataPending} onClick={() => fetchNewData()}>Click me to begin data fetch</button>
</Suspense>
<p>Counter: {count}</p>
<button onClick={() => { setCount(count + 1); }}> Click me to check if the app is still responsive</button>
</div>
)
}
export default Data;
is a function that returns a "special" object that lets React know the states set as this object can be fetched as the components dependent on this state is rendered. These components are "suspended" if the data has not finished fetching. We'll look at how to create the "special object" towards the end.
dataFetcher
shows the format of the object returned by
initialData
once the data has finished loading. It has a
dataFetcher
function that returns the object with data we need. Ideally, the
read
should implement some sort of caching function for the last loaded data, but here we just use
initialData
.
{ foo : "initial" }
hook. This hook returns a pair of values - a function that takes a callback function in which you set the state, and a boolean that lets us know when the transition is taking place.
useTransition
is an object that tells React how long to wait before suspending the component. To understand it, think of it this way: We have some data on screen, and we're fetching some new data to replace it. We want to show a spinner while the new data is being fetched, but it's okay for the user to see the old data for a second, or maybe half a second before the spinner is shown. This delay is mentioned in this object.
useTransition
itself:
Suspense
<Suspense fallback={<p>Loading...</p>}>
<DataDisplay data={data} />
<button disabled={isDataPending} onClick={() => fetchNewData()}>Click me to begin data fetch</button>
</Suspense>
component. Inside it's
Suspense
prop, we pass the component that should be shown instead while the component inside is waiting for data. This is usually a spinner or loading indicator of some sort to visually indicate to the user something is happening, so it doesn't appear as if the page hasn't responded to the click.
fallback
boolean to disable the button while data is being fetched, preventing the user from pressing the button multiple times and sending multiple requests - A nice bonus we get from the pattern.
isDataPending
is a simple component that takes the data and calls it's read function and displays the result.
DataDisplay
import React, { memo } from 'react';
const DataDisplay = ({ data }) => {
return (
<h3>{data.read().foo}</h3>
)
}
export default memo(DataDisplay);
is used here to prevent this component from re-rendering when it's parent re-renders, and is essential for concurrent mode to work.
memo
and the other things inside
dataFetcher
api.js
export const dataFetcher = (params) => {
return wrapPromise(fetchData(params))
}
const wrapPromise = (promise) => {
let status = "pending";
let result;
let suspender = promise.then(
r => {
status = "success";
result = r;
},
e => {
status = "error";
result = e;
}
);
return {
read() {
if (status === "pending") {
throw suspender;
} else if (status === "error") {
throw result;
} else if (status === "success") {
return result;
}
}
};
}
const fetchData = (params) => {
// In a real situation, use params to fetch the data required.
return new Promise(resolve => {
setTimeout(() => {
resolve({
foo: 'bar'
})
}, 3000);
});
}
simply returns
dataFetcher
, and
wrapPromise(fetchData())
is a function that makes the actual request for the data. In a real situation you'll be using
fetchData()
inside
fetch()
with the
fetchData()
passed to it, or load data from some place else. Here I'm using
params
to return a
setTimout
object that intentionally introduces a 3 second delay before returning
Promise
.
{ foo : 'bar' }
is responsible for getting things to integrate with React, and should be straightforward if you've used Promises before. It returns the result if the fetch was successful, throws the error if it was not, and throws a
wrapPromise
with "pending" state if the operation has not completed yet.
Promise
can work without the
Suspense
hook, but only if the required data is not part of the state.
useTransition
is not too important, as it is expected that many popular data fetching libraries will support them in the future. React also does not recommend using concurrent mode in production because, well, it's still "experimental".
api.js