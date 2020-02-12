Create your React.js Address Autocomplete Component in 10 minutes ⏰

Code x Design ✨
<script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY&libraries=places"></script>
import React from "react";
import usePlacesAutocomplete, {
getGeocode,
getLatLng,
} from "use-places-autocomplete";
import useOnclickOutside from "react-cool-onclickoutside";
const PlacesAutocomplete = () => {
const {
ready,
value,
suggestions: { status, data },
setValue,
clearSuggestions,
} = usePlacesAutocomplete({
requestOptions: {
/* Define search scope here */
},
debounce: 300,
});
const ref = useOnclickOutside(() => {
// When user clicks outside of the component, we can dismiss
// the searched suggestions by calling this method
clearSuggestions();
});
const handleInput = (e) => {
// Update the keyword of the input element
setValue(e.target.value);
};
const handleSelect = ({ description }) => () => {
// When user selects a place, we can replace the keyword without request data from API
// by setting the second parameter as "false"
setValue(description, false);
clearSuggestions();
// Get latitude and longitude via utility functions
getGeocode({ address: description })
.then((results) => getLatLng(results[0]))
.then(({ lat, lng }) => {
console.log("📍 Coordinates: ", { lat, lng });
})
.catch((error) => {
console.log("😱 Error: ", error);
});
};
const renderSuggestions = () =>
data.map((suggestion) => {
const {
id,
structured_formatting: { main_text, secondary_text },
} = suggestion;
return (
<li key={id} onClick={handleSelect(suggestion)}>
<strong>{main_text}</strong> <small>{secondary_text}</small>
</li>
);
});
return (
<div ref={ref}>
<input
value={value}
onChange={handleInput}
disabled={!ready}
placeholder="Where are you going?"
/>
{/* We can use the "status" to decide whether we should display the dropdown or not */}
{status === "OK" && <ul>{renderSuggestions()}</ul>}
</div>
);
};
💡 react-cool-onclickoutside is my other hook library, which can help you handle the interaction of user clicks outside of the component(s).
$ yarn add use-places-autocomplete
# or
$ npm install --save use-places-autocomplete