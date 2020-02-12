Create your React.js Address Autocomplete Component in 10 minutes ⏰

import

from

"react"

import

from

"use-places-autocomplete"

import

from

"react-cool-onclickoutside"

const

() =>

const

suggestions

requestOptions

/* Define search scope here */

debounce

300

const

() =>

// When user clicks outside of the component, we can dismiss

// the searched suggestions by calling this method

const

( e ) =>

// Update the keyword of the input element

const

( { description } ) =>

// When user selects a place, we can replace the keyword without request data from API

// by setting the second parameter as "false"

false

// Get latitude and longitude via utility functions

address

( results ) =>

0

( { lat, lng } ) =>

console

"📍 Coordinates: "

( error ) =>

console

"😱 Error: "

const

() =>

( suggestion ) =>

const

structured_formatting

return

< li key = {id} onClick = {handleSelect(suggestion)} >

</ li >

return

< div ref = {ref} >

); };