Implementing Google Authentication and Fetching Mails from Scratch Using Python Django

Google Authentication and Fetching mails from scratch means without using any module which has already set up this authentication process.

We’ll be using Google API python client and oauth2client which is provided by google.

Sometimes, it really hard to implement this Google authentication with these libraries as there was no proper documentation available. But after completing this read, thing will be clear completely.

Now Let’s create Django 2.0 project and then implement Google

authentication services and then extract mails. We are doing extract

mail just to show how one can ask for permission after authenticating

it.

Step #1: Creating Django Project

The first step is to create virtual environment and then install the dependencies. So We’ll be using venv:

mkdir google-login & ; & ; cd google-login python3 .5 -m venv myvenv source myvenv /bin/ activate

This command will create one folder myvenv through which we just activated virtual environment. Now type

pip freeze

pip install Django== 2.0 .7

That is Django version which we used but feel free to use any other

version. Now next step is to create one project, let’s name it gfglogin:

django-admin startproject gfglogin .



project to be on that present directory only so for that you need to use

‘ . ‘ at the end for present directory indication. Then create one app

django-admin startapp gfgauth

Since we created one app. Add that app name into settings.py in INSTALLED_APP list. Now we have Django project up running, so let’s migrate it first and then check if there is any error or not.

