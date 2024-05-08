Create Your Own Pixelated Avatar With HackerNoon

Introducing a brand new feature: Pixelated avatars have just landed on HackerNoon, and now you have the power to create your own!
If you’re wondering why we went to the trouble of adding this whimsical feature, it all comes down to improving your experience at HackerNoon while ensuring your profile reflects your true essence. This addition embodies our dedication to providing just that, sprinkled with a healthy dose of humor. Keep reading to learn how to customize your avatar.
It’s so easy, it’s ridiculous:
And you’re good to go!
Needless to say, our team has had fun playing around with this new feature. Here are some of our creations:
Can’t wait to see all the crazy avatars you’ll create!