Create simple inventory management from Laravel

journey sponsor

Fullstack Web Development With Laravel and Vue.jsLearn how to build fullstack web apps with Laravel 5, Laravel Mix, Vue js, Bootstrap 4 & Sass

Real Time Single Page Forum App with Pusher Laravel & vuejsMaking Things Realtime With Pusher in Single Page App

for this series we going to learn how to create CRUD and some extra feature like Report, Sale page in Laravel with use some business logic like a inventory management and so what is inventory management system ? is app that use for track sale,purchase ,payment imagine you have a dealer or distributor you have a little product and doesn’t require sophisticate program may be this tool it’s fit for you

in this post I’ve explained how this we learn from start to end

the inspiration project has become from LaravelInventry

sathish43/LaravelInventry

a simple Laravel 5.4 project that found on Github

for learning purpose we gonna make small different while use 5.7

seriously we gonna learn with real life coder

they don’t watch more tutorial on Udemy or Many Tut site so much they jump in to code forest and try to understand using debugger with intercept code flow and watch how variable change when pass over over function

they learn the best practice from a thousand expert developer on Github

the intent of this post that make table of content post that detail post has add to later

in the start part 0, we prepare the environment for dev

I’huge fan of cloud9 but they have bought by AWS in 2017 that integrate to AWS service make that becomes complete Cloud Development Environment

we gonna learn how to use Cloud9 and setup necessary tool

requirement

Amazon account and credit card (if not use local alternative)

you gonna learn

basic linux command base on Centos

element of Aws Cloud9

how to change PHP version

part 1 we install and setup Laravel 5.7 and Github repository and deploy to Heroku

because keep project live on EC2 charge some cost in the free way I choose Heroku for make live demo

you gonna learn

how to setup Laravel 5.7 and Mysql on AWS linux base on CentOS

install AdminLTE that make your frontend life easier

basic git command

simple Github repository

how to deploy any commit to Heroku that make your app stand live

rely foundation for your app

and much more..

Part 2 we gonna create simple CRUD series

remember this demo app is simple we gonna follow them

Customer

a data about customer that buy your product

in this section you gonna learn

how to create boilerplate file with migration

how to create fast and simple CRUD function

how to create version control database table with Laravel migration

how to craft a simple form and table with Bootstrap way

Suppliers

in this section you gonna learn

how to create boilerplate file with migration

how to create fast and simple CRUD function

how to create version control database table with Laravel migration

how to craft a simple form and table with Bootstrap way

Product

in this section you gonna learn

how to create boilerplate file with migration

how to create fast and simple CRUD function

how to create version control database table with Laravel migration

how to craft a simple form and table with Bootstrap way

Category

in this section you gonna learn

how to create boilerplate file with migration

how to create fast and simple CRUD function

how to create version control database table with Laravel migration

how to craft a simple form and table with Bootstrap way

Sale

in this section you gonna learn

how to create boilerplate file with migration

how to create simple CRUD function

how to create version control database table with Laravel migration

how to craft a complex form with Bootstrap

Report

in this section you gonna learn

how to create PDF with Laravel

how to create date range picker

Closing Sponsor

Learn More.

Closing Notes:

common pirate get on black pearl if you need explore Github Ocean with me

may be we could find some code treasure

if you need fundraise that journey