Create Rest API with Mongoose and Plumier Delightfully

import { Document } from "mongoose"
interface User extends Document {
email: string,
name: string,
birthDate: Date
}
import mongoose, { Schema } from "mongoose"
const UserModel = mongoose.model<User>("User", new Schema({
email: String,
name: String,
birthDate: Date
}))
import joi from "joi"
const userValidator = joi.object({
email: joi.string().email(),
name: joi.string(),
birthDate: joi.date()
})
to help create mongoose model from your domain model, it taken care of Mongoose schema generation automatically on the fly based on your domain model metadata reflection. This feature help you focus only on the logic of your API, and skip the ceremonial setup of validation and database schema.
@plumier/mongoose
. Then use the
@plumier/mongoose package
from the Plumier application starter.
MongooseFacility
import Plumier from "plumier"
import { MongooseFacility } from "@plumier/mongoose"
const plum = new Plumier()
plum.set(new MongooseFacility({
uri: "mongodb://localhost:27017/test-data"
}))
decorator.
@collection()
import { val } from "plumier"
import { collection } from "@plumier/mongoose"
@collection()
class User {
constructor(
@val.email()
public email: string,
public name: string,
public birthDate: Date
) { }
}
import { model } from "@plumier/mongoose"
const UserModel = model(User);
domain model.
User
function is a generic function it will infer provided domain model data type and make generated Mongoose model have proper Mongoose document properties.
model
import { route } from "plumier"
class UsersController {
@route.post("")
async save(data: User) {
const result = await new UserModel(data).save()
return { newId: result.id }
}
}
convertible to boolean data type etc. Refer to Plumier documentation about conversion.
ON OFF 1 0 YES NO TRUE FALSE
domain model above has
User
properties which will be used to control access to the API, it’s possible for user to set their own role and breach the security easily.
role
import { val } from "plumier"
import { collection } from "@plumier/mongoose"
import { authorize } from "@plumier/jwt"
@collection()
class User {
constructor(
@val.email()
public email: string,
public name: string,
public birthDate: Date,
@authorize.role("Admin")
public role:string
) { }
}
which mean that the role property only can be set by Admin. If unauthorized user tries to set the value (provided request body with the
@authorize.role("Admin")
property set) Plumier will automatically response http status 401 Unauthorized with an informative error message.
role
GET method benchmark starting...
Server Base Method Req/s Cost (%)
plumier koa GET 33624.00 -0.06
koa GET 33602.19 0.00
express GET 17688.37 0.00
nest express GET 16932.91 4.27
loopback express GET 5174.61 70.75
POST method benchmark starting...
Server Base Method Req/s Cost (%)
koa POST 12218.37 0.00
plumier koa POST 11196.55 8.36
express POST 9543.46 0.00
nest express POST 6814.64 28.59
loopback express POST 3108.91 67.42
import { val } from "plumier"
import { collection } from "@plumier/mongoose"
@collection()
class Address {
constructor(
public address:string,
public city:string,
public state: string,
public zip:string
){}
}
@collection()
class User {
constructor(
@val.email()
public email: string,
public name: string,
public birthDate: Date,
public address:Address
) { }
}
domain model above,
User
property will be registered as populate property. Mongoose schema for the
address
domain model will be generated on the background like below.
User
Schema({
email: String,
name: String,
birthDate: Date
address: [{ type: Schema.Types.ObjectId, ref: 'Address' }]
})
import { val } from "plumier"
import { collection } from "@plumier/mongoose"
import reflect from "tinspector"
@collection()
class Image {
constructor(
public name: string,
public uploadDate: string
) { }
}
@collection()
class User {
constructor(
@val.email()
public email: string,
public name: string,
public birthDate: Date,
@reflect.array(Image)
public images:Image[]
) { }
}
property will be treated as Mongoose populate property. Important thing about above code is the
images
to specify that the item type of the
@reflect.array(Image)
property is of type
images
domain model. Note that this trick only required on nested array, its not required on nested object like previously showed on the
Image
example.
address
and provided a callback function for all domain models generated.
MongooseFacility
import Mongoose from "mongoose"
new MongooseFacility({
uri: "mongodb://localhost:27017/test-data",
schemaGenerator: (def, meta) => {
return new Mongoose.Schema(def, {timestamps: true})
}
})
property of our previous domain model unique you can decorate domain model like below.
email
import { val } from "plumier"
import { collection } from "@plumier/mongoose"
@collection()
class User {
constructor(
@val.email()
@val.unique()
public email: string,
public name: string,
public birthDate: Date
) { }
}
Plumier will automatically check to appropriate collection and make sure the provided email is unique before the controller executed. It will response proper validation error response with a proper message if found invalid data.
@val.unique()
decorator is Mongoose specific, it will not available if the
@val.unique()
package not installed.
@plumier/mongoose
of the child document, it will be a problem when you send the child id using JSON because its a type of string instead of
ObjectId
and Mongoose not smart enough to automatically convert them into
ObjectId
.
ObjectId
so no further conversion required inside controller.
ObjectId
import { val } from "plumier"
import { collection } from "@plumier/mongoose"
import reflect from "tinspector"
@collection()
class Image {
constructor(
public name: string,
public uploadDate: string
) { }
}
@collection()
class User {
constructor(
@val.email()
public email: string,
public name: string,
public birthDate: Date,
@reflect.array(Image)
public images:Image[]
) { }
}
import { route } from "plumier"
class UsersController {
@route.post("")
async save(data: User) {
const result = await new UserModel(data).save()
return { newId: result.id }
}
}
{
"email": "john.doe@gmail.com",
"name": "John Doe",
"birthDate": "1991-1-2",
"images": [
"507f191e810c19729de860ea",
"507f191e810c19729de239ca"
]
}
array into array of
images
. This feature will keep your controller logic slim and clean.
ObjectId