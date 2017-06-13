Create and publish a Nuxt.js powered website on Github pages

Site Color
Install vue-cli:
npm install -g vue-cli
Create the project (replace
my-project by your project name):
vue init nuxt/starter my-project
cd my-project
npm install
Update
nuxt.config.js to add a base URL (replace
my-project by your project name):
router: { base: '/my-project/' },
Install push-dir:
npm install push-dir --save-dev
Create a
deploy command to publish to Github pages by editing
package.json file and adding this line at the beginning of the
script section:
"deploy": "push-dir --dir=dist --branch=gh-pages --cleanup",
Connect to your Github account and create an empty repository.
Then commit and push your code to your repository (replace
me by your name and
my-project by your project name):
git init
git add .
git commit -m "init"
git remote add origin https://github.com/me/my-project.git
git push -u origin master
Generate the site and publish it:
npm run generate
npm run deploy
Go to your site
https://me.github.io/my-project (replace
me by your name and
my-project by your project name) and enjoy the result.
You can publish your changes by running this again:
npm run generate
npm run deploy
Voilà. 🤗