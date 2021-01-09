Convert Website Traffic into Customers with Zoho CRM Integration

As a website owner, are you always thinking about who is visiting the website? What are the visitors searching on the website? What will be the source to reach the website? To know more about the website performance, one needs to know categorized data, WooCommerce Zoho CRM Integration, sales data, and deliver real-time data.

Advantages of Zoho CRM WooCommerce for your website:

Easy and Simple to Use

This platform is user-friendly when compared to other CRM platforms and solutions. CRM is divided into different modules like Contacts, Leads, Deals, Vendors, and manages data accurately in the database. It is easy to use and customize the platform effortlessly.

The WooCommerce Zoho gives you real-time access to monitor the sales cycle, competitor profile, contact history, and more. This is an intelligent integration for the business.

Migration from Spreadsheets and Other CRMs is Easier

The WooCommerce Zoho CRM helps in migrating valuable data using fewer steps. You just need the data in a required format after that Zoho automatically imports files into the modules within the CRM. The migration process is easier with Zoho’s knowledge, migration checklist, CRM support, and dedicated data migration wizard.

Integration with the Third-Party Applications

WooCommerce Zoho CRM is an off the shelf product that is open to any business and industry for customization. The Zoho Marketplace has a great collection and you can select the best third-party plugins and extensions for your CRM based business. Many of them are free of cost and require no coding during the integration process.

Omnichannel Communication

It does not matter where you are; the Zoho CRM can help in connecting you with users easily. One can use various channels across CRM like Emails, Social Media, telephone, live chat, web forms, and more. Using the Zoho CRM, you can receive real-time notifications when the customers interact with the platform. This is an effective way to maintain communication with customers and analyze the channels of interaction. The sales team can track the communication to know the best medium that can target the right audience.

Automation of Several Tasks

Handling certain repetitively is a time-consuming task and wastes a lot of effort from the developers. Automation to certain tasks helps in cutting down the time and utilize it into increasing the conversion rate. Zoho CRM WooCommerce enables you to trigger actions and automate certain activities into your business workflow. Save time and be more productive for your business.

Insights and Reports

The Zoho CRM provides an in-depth analysis of the business to understand its weakness and strengths. You can track your sales cycle, create charts, customize the dashboard, target meters, KPIs based on the business targets. This will help you in making data-driven decisions to improve the conversion rate of your business. You can focus on different regions like marketing campaigns and setting organizational objectives by getting insights into the business through reports.

Zoho CRM’s AI Adds Power to Your Sales

The Artificial Intelligence available in Zoho helps in managing the CRM in an automated and intelligent manner. It can gather information and check the outcomes of sales activities, detect issues, add data into modules, and summarize the information required. The Zoho CRM WooCommerce is a highly informative, skilled, and interactive add-on to the platform.

Transparent and Cost-Effective Method

It is a great choice for small-scale and medium-scale businesses as it has no contract to take the services. There are three different plans available namely Standard, Enterprise, and Professional. These can be selected by you as per your business requirements. Zoho CRM is also flexible when it comes to payments which can be paid monthly and yearly. The best part is it does not have any hidden costs.

Conclusion

Getting organic traffic is the main objective for websites to increase their conversion rates. Once you have gained the right amount of traffic, you should have the right strategies to make them stay on your website. Building an E-Commerce platform is a profitable venture during this period - all you need is a trustworthy and reliable platform for development. WooCommerce Zoho CRM integration will offer visitors simple methods to utilize your services.

Zoho CRM has some out-of-box tricks for the business. When you are looking for an all-in-one, affordable CRM, and feature-rich platform Zoho CRM is the best choice. In this blog, we have covered some of the essential benefits of integrating this CRM platform to improve the functionality and chances of gaining potential customers.

It is high time to convert your website traffic from minimal to a maximum at this hour. Convert your viewers into a potential customer with WooCommerce Zoho CRM integration. You might need to take advice from some experts to build the right strategies and boost the performance of the website efficiently.

