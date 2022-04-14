Search icon
Contest Prompt Questions: Debugging [Sample 1] by@prompts

Contest Prompt Questions: Debugging [Sample 1]

Official HackerNoon Writing Prompts HackerNoon profile picture

@prompts
Official HackerNoon Writing Prompts

If you’re experiencing writer’s block or just need to do something random and fun, you’ve come to the right place.

Write about a time when you struggled (and later, triumphed!) to identify a bug or performance issue in your web application, mobile application, or game, and the steps you took to ultimately solve the problem.


To answer this Writing Prompt and enter for a chance to win please click here.


Some ideas to help you get started:


  1. Did anything notable come up as an ‘interesting issue’ while handling support tickets submitted by customers?


  2. Did any fascinating bugs come up after a new microservice was launched?


  3. Did a monitoring tool help you discover a ‘wild’ bug situation?


  4. Did a problem arise from React or another Javascript framework?


  5. Did the bug have to do with some type of faulty database queries?



Read more information about the contest here.

