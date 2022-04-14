Contest Prompt Questions: Debugging [Sample 1]

If you’re experiencing writer’s block or just need to do something random and fun, you’ve come to the right place.
Write about a time when you struggled (and later, triumphed!) to identify a bug or performance issue in your web application, mobile application, or game, and the steps you took to ultimately solve the problem.
Did anything notable come up as an ‘interesting issue’ while handling support tickets submitted by customers?
Did any fascinating bugs come up after a new microservice was launched?
Did a monitoring tool help you discover a ‘wild’ bug situation?
Did a problem arise from React or another Javascript framework?
Did the bug have to do with some type of faulty database queries?