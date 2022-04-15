Contest Prompt Questions: Debugging [Sample 2]

Bugs, like code, can be baffling and intricate. Why is there a random part of the screen glitching for no apparent reason? Is it the Matrix, your code, both? You as a coder are generally sent to investigate how on earth the system randomly decided to tweet your content with a sad emoji.

If you’re experiencing writer’s block or just need to do something random and fun, you’ve come to the right place.





Here at HackerNoon, we are looking for some of your top debugging stories and experiences.





Take a minute to recall some of the mind-boggling moments that you have been through when it comes to solving these uncalled-for work/life puzzles.





Answering this prompt will immediately enter you into our writing contest in partnership with Sentry.





Describe the most memorable bug that you had to solve in your career. Why does it stick out to you?





What are some of the funniest and strangest bugs that you can recall?





What was the last bug you had to solve?





What was the most complicated bug in recent history that either you have had to personally solve or that you read about on the news (that caught your attention)?





What bug took the longest to find, and how did you ultimately find it?





What would you say are the most important bugs to check for (i.e. security etc.) as a baseline? Do you have any advice or mind hacks for how to do that?





What are some common but strange code glitches that you tend to see a surprising amount of?





What is some further advice you have when checking your code for bugs, or how to perfect your coding processes?





Is there anything else that you would like people to know that’s related to the ol’ bug troubles?









Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts! Would you like to take a stab at answering some of these questions? The link for the template is HERE.





Read more information about the contest here.