    Consumers Don’t Want Useless Gadgets

    by Allan GrainApril 25th, 2024
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The Humane AI pin debacle is making waves as consumers reject the device as not living up to their standards – or even the hype. The Apple Newton, Nintendo Virtual Boy, Microsoft Zune, and Sony Betamax are just some of the many examples of technologies that didn’t quite make it.
    Allan Grain HackerNoon profile picture

    The Humane AI pin debacle is making waves as consumers reject the device as not living up to their standards – or even the hype. Its physical limitations and software flaws have left buyers upset that the product does not justify the $700 price tag.


    But the Humane AI pin is not the first tech gadget to fail. The Apple Newton, Nintendo Virtual Boy, Microsoft Zune, and Sony Betamax are just some of the many examples of technologies that didn’t quite make it. Netscape, Windows 8, and AOL are more examples of internet technologies that started out strong but failed to hold on to their market share, instead ceding users to other technologies.


    Google Glass was a $1,500 gadget meant to offer users the ability to access information simply by looking through the lens, but its ability to discreetly record meant that many private venues refused wearers access.


    The Pebble smartwatch was a fine idea, but it was unable to hold onto its market position once Apple and Samsung entered the smartwatch market.


    Among the more recent and infamous companies in the health and pharmaceutical realm is Theranos. The company, headed by its founder Elizabeth Holmes, claimed to have a machine that had blood diagnostic technology, which could allegedly detect numerous diseases with just one drop of blood. Unfortunately for Holmes, she got caught up in her lies and has been jailed for fraud.


    Crazy ideas like Colgate’s Lasagna, Evian’s Water Bra, or the Face Trainer demonstrated that some products are best left on the drawing board.


    Perhaps the Humane AI Pin is a complete flop due to its many faults. Or it is simply ahead of its time and may just need a few tweaks and a different technological time frame to fit into and make more sense.


    The founders and creators of any technology company and product must be aware of the competition, the market, consumer moods with regard to the economy, and most importantly, whether there is actually a need for whatever is being made.


    There are many inventions that never had any real or practical use. The ones that succeeded are those that consumers wanted or needed and were able to afford.


    Tech companies need to pay attention to these factors and operate accordingly. This way, debacles like the Humane AI pin can be avoided.

    About Author

    Allan Grain HackerNoon profile picture
    Allan Grain@allan-grain
    Avid reader of all things interesting to mankind. Futurist, artist, pianist, realist.
    Read my storiesNominated for 2022 - HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Internet

