Conscious…But Not Like Us: Charting the True Path of Artificial Minds

Abstract and Introduction

Conclusion, Acknowledgments, and References

Conclusion

We have here reviewed some structural, evolutionary and functional features of the brain that have played an important role in making possible and/or modulating human consciousness (See Table 1). These features may possibly contribute to make artificial consciousness achievable. Against this background, we also identified some limitations of current computer hardware and AI models that we suggest should be improved for accelerating research towards the development of artificial consciousness (See Table 2). Even if it is theoretically feasible to develop artificial systems with non-human-like forms of consciousness, we argue that taking into account the brain features above, which are presently not fully translated into AI, may accelerate and enrich the development of conscious artificial systems. This does not mean that it is actually possible to develop a human-like artificial conscious system. In fact, there is still a long way to go to fairly emulate conscious processing in humans, if it ever will be possible. Given this uncertainty, we recommend not to use for the time being the same general term (i.e., consciousness) for both humans and artificial systems; to clearly specify the key differences between them; and, last but not least, to be very clear about which dimension, scale and level of consciousness the artificial system may possibly be capable of displaying.













Special thanks to Jan Aru, Sacha J. van Albada, Ismael Freire, Mehdi Khamassi, and Mihai Petrovici for comments on a previous version of this paper, and to two anonymous reviewers for extremely useful comments that improved the readability and clarity of the paper.

