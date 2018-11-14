Complete Guide to Unit Testing Durable Functions with VS Code

I love VS Code. I also love Azure Durable Functions. And unit testing is pretty sweet. Put them all together and you get… somewhat unchartered territory.
Most .NET Core 2 unit testing principles apply to Durable Functions, but there a few additions. Especially if you are only running Visual Studio Code. This should get you started with:
.NET unit tests should be in their own directory with their own project, all part of the entire solution. Assuming you already have some code to test in a
src directory, follow these steps to setup your test directory:
test is probably a good name.
Create a unit test projecta. Move to the test directoryb. Run
dotnet new mstest (Creates a new unit test project using MSTest) You could also pass
NUnit or
xUnit.c. Add the main project(s) to this testing project -
dotnet add reference ../src/MyProject.csproj
dotnet sln add test/MyProject.Tests.csproj
You’ll want to install the following packages into the unit test project.
Also recommended are the following VS Code extensions:
Because of the
static nature of Azure Functions, they do not currently support dependency injection (DI). This is an issue as DI is imperative to unit testing in C#. Fortunately, there are ways to implement DI. This is the easiest I've found.
Startup.cs with these contents:
3. This works very similar to a normal .NET Core project, where you can add singleton references in a startup file.
4. Notice that
ConfigureServices is where you instantiate your abstract functions or interfaces. In the above example, we create an instance of the
ISendGridClient (for sending emails). We then add it as a singleton and now anytime an
ISendGridClient is
Injected, this instance will be passed in.
5. Now unit tests can pass in their own mocks of the class like normal:
Note: There is a known issue where this will throw errors in Azure. There’s a workaround that’s worked for me, per the docs. Put this Directory.Build.target file in the root of your function app. This will copy over the missing file in Azure.
Durable functions are pretty unique in the C# world. So it should be expected that testing them is pretty unique as well. Any normal function in a Durable Function project can, of course, be tested like normal. For those specific to Durable Functions, follow these steps. See this article from Microsoft for more info.
You should append
Base to the
DurableOrchestrationClient parameter.
This
DurableOrchestrationClientBase class can now be mocked and then passed directly to the starter function.
HTTP Starters
HTTP starters have an
HttpRequestMessage parameter, which is not easy to mock (at all)! See an example
TestHelper file that does the necessary setup in .
Once you have the
SetupHttp function, you can use it as follows in this complete example:
You should append
Base to the
DurableOrchestrationContext parameter.
This
DurableOrchestrationContextBase class can now be mocked and then passed directly to the orchestrator function.
Activities can be tested just like any other .NET function. You can just pass the parameter as you normally would, despite the
ActivityTrigger decorator
You can simply pass the
MyClass model in directly as normal. If you happen to be using
DurableActivityContext instead of a model directly, like this:
There is currently no
Base class that can be mocked. But that is currently in the dev branch of Durable Functions. Ensure that
DurableActivityContext is needed, you may be able to just use the model directly. If not, tough 😃. It’s coming!
Once you’re in your testing directory,
dotnet test is the easiest way to run your tests. You can also run
dotnet watch test and tests will re-run every time you change a file.
If you don’t like typing, you can create a task in VS Code. Open up
tasks.json and add the following JSON snippet. Be sure to replace the
MyProject stuff with the the location of your project.
Then you can open the VS Code command palette and run “Tasks: Run Test Task”
Code coverage is built into .NET Core, but doesn’t work great cross platform. We’ll use the Coverlet package we installed earlier instead. To run a test with code coverage enabled, you can run
dotnet test /p:CollectCoverage=true.
The Coverage Gutters extension we installed earlier can show covered lines right in VS Code.
Taken from Scott Hanselman’s Article on Coverage Gutters
This requires a specific file format. To create the correct file format, run this really short command:
dotnet test /p:CollectCoverage=true /p:CoverletOutputFormat=lcov /p:CoverletOutput=./lcov.info
This simply tells dotnet to collect coverage and create it in
lcov format, which Coverage Gutters requires. Then you can use the command palette and either run "Coverage Gutters: Display Coverage" or "Coverage Gutters: Watch". Watch is cool because it automatically updates as tests are added. Combined with
dotnet watch test, it's all pretty nice and automated.
Debugging is fun and necessary. It doesn’t play too well with all of the above fun stuff, but it’s still doable.
First, you need a debug command to attach to a process. Open
launch.json and add a new configuration:
This will let you attach the VS Code debugger to any process. Let’s get VS Code ready for that.
Run the command
export VSTEST_HOST_DEBUG=1. This tells VS code to get ready to do some debugging.
Run
dotnet test
Rather than running the tests, it will wait for you to attach to the process:
Host debugging is enabled. Please attach debugger to testhost process to continue.Process Id: 60143, Name: dotnet
.NET Core Attach command from the debug tab. Pick the process ID that was shown earlier (
60143 in this example).
export VSTEST_HOST_DEBUG=0 to go back to normal.
That’s it! Hopefully you found this helpful. There’s a bit to it, but with a little bit of setup you can do just about anything you’d want to do in VS Code to unit test Durable Functions.