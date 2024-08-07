ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES #1015 COMPANY RANKING

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.