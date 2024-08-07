ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES

#1015 COMPANY RANKING
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.
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zoominfo.com
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3,508 emps
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Since 2000
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Worth 3.6B
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ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES (ZI)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1015

ZoomInfo Technologies's stories on HackerNoon

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ZoomInfo Technologies's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
RBC Capital Remains a Sell on ZoomInfo Technologies (GTM)

RBC Capital Remains a Sell on ZoomInfo Technologies (GTM)

markets.businessinsider.com

Tue Jan 06 2026

Halper Sadeh LLC Encourages ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.

Halper Sadeh LLC Encourages ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.

globenewswire.com

Thu Dec 18 2025

ZoomInfo Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. – GTM, ZI

ZoomInfo Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. – GTM, ZI

marketscreener.com

Mon Dec 15 2025

ZoomInfo Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. - GTM, ZI

ZoomInfo Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. - GTM, ZI

businesswire.com

Mon Dec 15 2025

KeyBanc Upgrades ZoomInfo Technologies to Sector Weight From Underweight, Removes $10 Price Target

KeyBanc Upgrades ZoomInfo Technologies to Sector Weight From Underweight, Removes $10 Price Target

marketscreener.com

Mon Dec 15 2025

Halper Sadeh LLC Encourages ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Rights

Halper Sadeh LLC Encourages ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Rights

marketscreener.com

Tue Dec 02 2025

Halper Sadeh LLC Encourages ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Rights

Halper Sadeh LLC Encourages ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Rights

businesswire.com

Tue Dec 02 2025

ZoomInfo Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. - GTM, ZI

ZoomInfo Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. - GTM, ZI

businesswire.com

Mon Dec 01 2025

Wells Fargo Keeps Their Sell Rating on ZoomInfo Technologies (GTM)

Wells Fargo Keeps Their Sell Rating on ZoomInfo Technologies (GTM)

markets.businessinsider.com

Sat Nov 22 2025

Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of ZoomInfo Technologies,

Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of ZoomInfo Technologies,

globenewswire.com

Mon Nov 10 2025

ZoomInfo Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GTM)

ZoomInfo Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GTM)

etfdailynews.com

Sat Sep 27 2025

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI Position Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI Position Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

etfdailynews.com

Thu Sep 04 2025

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