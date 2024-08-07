ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS

#1345 COMPANY RANKING
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology from third party equipment; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
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zoom.us
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7,412 emps
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Since 2011
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Worth 25.8B
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ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS (ZM)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1345

Zoom Video Communications's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How the Pandemic Has Driven the Rise of Collaboration Through UCaas

How the Pandemic Has Driven the Rise of Collaboration Through UCaas

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Life Online: How will COVID-19 Affect Digital Lending?

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The Coronavirus Has Forced Us into a Tech Reliant World

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How You Can Now Keep All Your Calls and Mails in One Place

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How to Make a Video Chat App: Features, Tech Stack & Cost

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4 Tips For Keeping Remote Dev Teams Motivated

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4 Critical Tools to Stay Organized and on Top of Remote Work During the COVID-19 Pandemic

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Zoom, and the Rise of the Freeterprise Business Model

Zoom, and the Rise of the Freeterprise Business Model

Fri Jun 12 2020 By Gennaro Cuofano

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Top 5 Tools to Help You Optimize Your Startup for Success

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The State of Infrastructure Security Amidst this Pandemic

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3 Questions That Can Help You To Generate Great Startup Ideas

Sun May 24 2020 By adayeo

Decentralizing Real-Time Communication: Shaping the Future of Connectivity

Decentralizing Real-Time Communication: Shaping the Future of Connectivity

Tue Aug 22 2023 By Dan Stein

Zoom Video Communications's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Zoom Video Hunts for New Growth. Analysts Say It’s Possible but Not Certain.

Zoom Video Hunts for New Growth. Analysts Say It’s Possible but Not Certain.

barrons.com

Tue Nov 21 2023

Zoom shares jump after company raises sales and profit forecast - MarketWatch

Zoom shares jump after company raises sales and profit forecast - MarketWatch

marketwatch.com

Tue Nov 21 2023

Zoom Reports Sales That Beat Estimates on Business Customers

Zoom Reports Sales That Beat Estimates on Business Customers

bloomberg.com

Tue Nov 21 2023

Zoom lifts annual results forecast as AI features boost demand | Reuters

Zoom lifts annual results forecast as AI features boost demand | Reuters

reuters.com

Tue Nov 21 2023

Zoom trades higher thanks to guidance upgrade | NASDAQ:ZM

Zoom trades higher thanks to guidance upgrade | NASDAQ:ZM

proactiveinvestors.com

Tue Nov 21 2023

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

newsheater.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Your brain activity literally drops when you have a Zoom meeting, research from Yale scientists finds

Your brain activity literally drops when you have a Zoom meeting, research from Yale scientists finds

aol.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Zoom calls are an ‘impoverished’ communication system that don’t light up the brain like in-person meetings, scientists say

Zoom calls are an ‘impoverished’ communication system that don’t light up the brain like in-person meetings, scientists say

aol.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Magewell Earns Zoom Certification for Popular USB Capture Devices

Magewell Earns Zoom Certification for Popular USB Capture Devices

streamingmedia.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Zoom extends AI Companion as it hits million meetings milestone for summaries

Zoom extends AI Companion as it hits million meetings milestone for summaries

computerweekly.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Synaptics Introduces the DVF120, World's First AI SoC Optimized for Advanced Enterprise Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Products

Synaptics Introduces the DVF120, World's First AI SoC Optimized for Advanced Enterprise Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Products

tmcnet.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Lumen and Zoom Pave the Way for Effortless VoIP Phone Services

Lumen and Zoom Pave the Way for Effortless VoIP Phone Services

tmcnet.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

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