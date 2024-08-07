ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
#1345 COMPANY RANKING
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology from third party equipment; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
7,412 emps
Since 2011
Worth 25.8B
Claim This Company
#1345Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
1%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
1Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
- Stock Price
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS (ZM)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #1345
Zoom Video Communications's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How the Pandemic Has Driven the Rise of Collaboration Through UCaas
Sat Oct 24 2020 By Ricky Philip
Life Online: How will COVID-19 Affect Digital Lending?
Tue Apr 21 2020 By Nelson
The Coronavirus Has Forced Us into a Tech Reliant World
Sun May 17 2020 By Chris Douthit
How You Can Now Keep All Your Calls and Mails in One Place
Sat Dec 15 2018 By Realomat
How to Make a Video Chat App: Features, Tech Stack & Cost
Fri Nov 13 2020 By Alex Sam
4 Tips For Keeping Remote Dev Teams Motivated
Tue Apr 07 2020 By Sergey Valuy
4 Critical Tools to Stay Organized and on Top of Remote Work During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Sun Apr 12 2020 By EngageBay Inc.
Zoom, and the Rise of the Freeterprise Business Model
Fri Jun 12 2020 By Gennaro Cuofano
Top 5 Tools to Help You Optimize Your Startup for Success
Fri Jul 15 2022 By Ricky Rathore
The State of Infrastructure Security Amidst this Pandemic
Tue Sep 01 2020 By Michael Usiagwu
3 Questions That Can Help You To Generate Great Startup Ideas
Sun May 24 2020 By adayeo
Decentralizing Real-Time Communication: Shaping the Future of Connectivity
Tue Aug 22 2023 By Dan Stein
Zoom Video Communications's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Zoom Video Hunts for New Growth. Analysts Say It’s Possible but Not Certain.
barrons.com
Tue Nov 21 2023
Zoom shares jump after company raises sales and profit forecast - MarketWatch
marketwatch.com
Tue Nov 21 2023
Zoom Reports Sales That Beat Estimates on Business Customers
bloomberg.com
Tue Nov 21 2023
Zoom lifts annual results forecast as AI features boost demand | Reuters
reuters.com
Tue Nov 21 2023
Zoom trades higher thanks to guidance upgrade | NASDAQ:ZM
proactiveinvestors.com
Tue Nov 21 2023
Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance
newsheater.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Your brain activity literally drops when you have a Zoom meeting, research from Yale scientists finds
aol.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Zoom calls are an ‘impoverished’ communication system that don’t light up the brain like in-person meetings, scientists say
aol.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Magewell Earns Zoom Certification for Popular USB Capture Devices
streamingmedia.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Zoom extends AI Companion as it hits million meetings milestone for summaries
computerweekly.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Synaptics Introduces the DVF120, World's First AI SoC Optimized for Advanced Enterprise Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Products
tmcnet.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Lumen and Zoom Pave the Way for Effortless VoIP Phone Services
tmcnet.com
Mon Oct 30 2023