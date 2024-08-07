ZILLOW
6,856 to 8,000+ emps
Since 2013
Worth 17.3B
- Company Ranking
- Stock Price
ZILLOW (Z / ZG)
EVERGREEN INDEX #1028
Zillow's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
3 Ways VR Changes Real Estate
Wed Jul 17 2019 By Irina
Redfin, Opendoor, Zillow and the Great iBuyer Game
Thu Jul 19 2018 By Sibjeet Mahapatra
Is Facebook Coming For Zillow?
Tue Dec 19 2017 By Sibjeet Mahapatra
Ethical QA Engineer: A New Profession for the Era of Autonomous AI
Wed Dec 17 2025 By Konstantin Zamotaev
Meet ScyllaDB: HackerNoon Company of the Week
Tue Dec 16 2025 By Company of the Week
Build a Custom ChatGPT App and Tap Into 800 Million Users
Fri Nov 21 2025 By Renal Khabibulin
Simple, Battle-Tested Algorithms Still Outperform AI
Fri Oct 31 2025 By Jose Crespo, PhD
MCP + OpenAI Agents SDK: How to Build a Powerful AI Agent
Tue May 27 2025 By Bright Data
Users Hate Search Filters—Maybe Let AI Handle It Instead
Wed Mar 12 2025 By Oleksandr Rudin
Bricks, Mortar, and Code: The State of Proptech in 2024
Thu Mar 07 2024 By Dan Hnatkovskyy
Can SQA Engineers Rely on ChatGPT in Writing Test Cases?
Sat Feb 24 2024 By Anna Kovalova
239 Stories To Learn About Web3 Writing Contest
Mon Oct 23 2023 By Learn Repo
Zillow's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Atlantic City oceanfront property up for sale, listed for $21M
nj.com
Fri Apr 03 2026
Bath mansion for sale after mass shooting kills Elijah Wells
beaconjournal.com
Fri Apr 03 2026
Best markets for first-time homebuyers in 2026, according to data
fox4news.com
Fri Apr 03 2026
Top 10 U.S. markets for first-time homebuyers in 2026
foxbusiness.com
Thu Apr 02 2026
Zillow, Redfin to open 'coming soon' listings to public view
usatoday.com
Fri Mar 27 2026
Mortgage rate today: Are current refinance rates March 2026 worth locking in now as average 30-year fixed refi rate sits at 6.60%?
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Fri Mar 27 2026
Zillow changes course, allowing posting of homes not yet on MLS
ocregister.com
Wed Mar 25 2026
The median first-time homebuyer is 40. Zillow's CEO says don't expect that to change anytime soon
fortune.com
Wed Mar 25 2026
Zillow Gone Wild spotlights 'Greene Acres' mansion in Dartmouth
patriotledger.com
Tue Mar 24 2026
Popular home sale platform will let sellers ‘preview’ listings to gauge buyer interest
oregonlive.com
Tue Mar 24 2026
Danbury Home Values Higher Than CT Average - Here's What Homes Are Worth
patch.com
Thu Mar 19 2026
Real Estate Listing War: Why Compass Withdrew 'Zillow Ban' Lawsuit
businessinsider.com
Thu Mar 19 2026