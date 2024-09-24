Discover Anything
Hackernoon
Login
Read
Write
Back To Company Directory
HOME
NEWS
ABOUT
Click Here To Claim This Company
ZIA
StartUps2024 nominee
https://zia.global/
2-10 employees
Since n.d.
COMPANY RANKING
#
9720
We are more than a tech PR agency. We are the first Swiss Association commi...
Company Ranking
ZIA
5D
1M
6M
max
EVERGREEN INDEX
#
9720
RELATED COMPANIES
RANK
Coredge.io
(coredge.io)
#
9721
Digimind
(digimind.com)
#
9722
TwentyTwo Digital
()
#
9723
Allgood Waitlist
(allgoodus.net)
#
9724
DROVID Technologies
(http://www.drovid.com)
#
9725
OnePak
(onepak.com)
#
9726
Agronize
(agronize.com)
#
9727
Staffing Referrals
(staffingreferrals.com)
#
9728
HACKERNOON STORIES ON
ZIA
hackernoon.com | Gamifications FTW Publications | May 7 2025
Integrating Wearable and Survey Data: Methodology for Activity and Motivation Studies
hackernoon.com | Gamifications FTW Publications | May 7 2025
The Power of Prior Activity and Group Size in Digital Health Leaderboards
hackernoon.com | Gamifications FTW Publications | May 7 2025
How Social Influence on Leaderboards Fuels-or Hinders-Fitness Motivation
hackernoon.com | Rendering Technology Breakthroughs | Feb 4 2025
Coin3D Introduces a New Standard for Interactive 3D Asset Generation
hackernoon.com | Zevi Reinitz | Jan 19 2025
The History of GitHub Awesome-Lists
hackernoon.com | Gamifications FTW Publications | Jan 14 2025
Competition and Accountability: Exploring Leaderboard Effects on Physical Activity
hackernoon.com | Gamifications FTW Publications | Jan 14 2025
Boosting Health with Fitbit Leaderboards: Daily Steps and Competitive Motivation
hackernoon.com | Gamifications FTW Publications | Jan 14 2025
Fitbit Leaderboards: Surprising Gains for the Sedentary, Setbacks for the Highly Active
READ MORE
Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!
Read More Tech Stories Related to
#ZIA
ZIA WIKI
Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!
Categories
Trending Topics
blockchain
cryptocurrency
hackernoon-top-story
programming
software-development
technology
startup
hackernoon-books
Bitcoin
books
Login
SignUp
Classic
Newspaper
Neon Noir
StartUps of the Year