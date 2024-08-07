PRO UNLIMITED
#1473 COMPANY RANKING
We've moved! Please follow our new LinkedIn page https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/magnit-emea to stay up-to-date on all workforce management, platform updates and company news! Magnit™ (formerly PRO Unlimited) is a global leader and pioneer in contingent workforce management. Our industry-leading Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform is supported by 30+ years of innovation, modern software, proven expertise, and world-class data and intelligence. It enables companies to optimize talent and diversity goals while achieving operational and financial success. With Magnit, companies can adapt quickly to the evolution of work to grow their extended workforce with greater agility, transparency, and speed.
386,000 emps
Since 1991
Claim This Company
#1473Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
0%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
- Stock Price
PRO UNLIMITED (MGNT)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #1473
PRO Unlimited's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
“That’s not Bitcoin, this is Bitcoin”
Sat Sep 23 2017 By StopAndDecrypt
New Licensing Options for Pixel Icon Library: Free, Starter & Pro Plans
Mon Nov 24 2025 By HackerNoon Product Updates
Cursor 0.5 Is Here — and It's Ready to Lead the AI Coding Race
Wed May 21 2025 By Tom Smykowski
🏆 Startups of The Year: 2 Months Left to Cast Your Vote!
Wed Feb 05 2025 By Startups of The Year
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Pro: Is the $200 Monthly Subscription Worth It?
Fri Dec 06 2024 By iamarsenibragimov
Frequently Asked Questions about Startups of The Year 2024
Wed Oct 02 2024 By Startups of The Year
3 Best Data Recovery Tools for Windows and Mac
Mon Jun 21 2021 By Parvinder singh
Binance Vs Coinbase Pro Vs Crypto.com: Which One is The One for You?
Thu Mar 19 2020 By Constantin Kogan
The 13 Best AI Marketing Tools to Scale Your Business in 2025
Tue Oct 28 2025 By Endorsely
How To Create a Google SERP Checker in Python
Tue Feb 18 2020 By Link
Mistral’s New AI Assistant Sends Shockwaves With 10x the Speed of Chatgpt
Mon Feb 17 2025 By This Week in AI Engineering
Extsy Officially Launches Today: A New Era Of Seamless Crypto Trading With Industry-Leading Features
Fri Apr 04 2025 By Chainwire
PRO Unlimited's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Samsung boasts that Galaxy S24 graphics will beat iPhone 15 Pro
tomsguide.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Small Business Solutions – Verizon Business
inferse.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
ProRes Log Video on iPhone 15 Pro: Everything You Need to Know
cnet.com
Sun Oct 29 2023
How Jota's big money Saudi Pro League dream turned into a football nightmare
msn.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
How Jota's big money Saudi Pro League dream turned into a football nightmare
msn.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
Apple 'Scary Fast' October 30 event confirmed — new iMac, MacBook Pro M3 and latest rumors
tomsguide.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Karis Watson didn't expect to play pro volleyball. 7 years later, she's still going strong.
postandcourier.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
Verizon deals offer $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro ahead of Black Friday
msn.com
Sun Oct 22 2023
Google Pixel 8 Pro review - making more out of your phone
techradar.com
Sat Oct 21 2023
Revealed: Cheapest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 prices from Sky Mobile and Three – Express
inferse.com
Sat Oct 21 2023
SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro Review
msn.com
Fri Oct 20 2023
Verizon Prepaid launches biggest discount yet on Unlimited plans … – Verizon
inferse.com
Fri Oct 20 2023