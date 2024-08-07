PRO UNLIMITED

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We've moved! Please follow our new LinkedIn page https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/magnit-emea to stay up-to-date on all workforce management, platform updates and company news! Magnit™ (formerly PRO Unlimited) is a global leader and pioneer in contingent workforce management. Our industry-leading Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform is supported by 30+ years of innovation, modern software, proven expertise, and world-class data and intelligence. It enables companies to optimize talent and diversity goals while achieving operational and financial success. With Magnit, companies can adapt quickly to the evolution of work to grow their extended workforce with greater agility, transparency, and speed.
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magnitglobal.com
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386,000 emps
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Since 1991
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PRO Unlimited's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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