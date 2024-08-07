YUGA LABS

#1195 COMPANY RANKING
Yuga Labs is a web3 company exploring big ideas in identity, ownership, utility, and interoperability to push the crypto and NFT space forward. The Yugaverse is made up of: Bored Ape Yacht Club Mutant Ape Yacht Club Bored Ape Kennel Club CryptoPunks Meebits Otherside Plus dozens of community projects using Ape, CryptoPunks, and Meebits IP. As The Defiant recently said, "The story of Yuga Labs is one where the improbable has become reality in the blink of an eye." Our flagship collection, Bored Ape Yacht Club, debuted in April 2021. Since then, we’ve created new IP for the ape ecosystem (Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Bored Ape Kennel Club), acquired top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made both web3 and gaming history with the biggest NFT mint ever followed by a game demo with record-breaking synchronized player participation (Otherside). We also found some time to see old friends and make new ones with headline-making events (ApeFest, VMAs) and partnerships (Rolling Stone, Adidas). Along the way, the Yuga team has grown from 4 to 100+ people, and we’re still on the lookout for brilliant thinkers and doers who can grow alongside us, push us forward, and create work that makes history. If that sounds like you, apply to one of our open roles or reach out.
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yuga.com
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95-261 emps
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Since 2021
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Worth 4B
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#blockchain#arvr#space-technology
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YUGA LABS

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1195

Yuga Labs's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Yuga Labs Sues Ryder Ripps, Jeremy Cahen, and DOES 1-10: This is Not Monkey Business

Yuga Labs Sues Ryder Ripps, Jeremy Cahen, and DOES 1-10: This is Not Monkey Business

Tue Aug 08 2023 By Ani Alexander

Moca Network And SK Planet Launch OKI Club, Marking First Large-scale Enterprise Use Of AIR Kit

Moca Network And SK Planet Launch OKI Club, Marking First Large-scale Enterprise Use Of AIR Kit

Thu Feb 27 2025 By Chainwire

ApeExpress Launches On ApeChain: $BORED Reaches $22 Million Market Cap Shortly After Debut

ApeExpress Launches On ApeChain: $BORED Reaches $22 Million Market Cap Shortly After Debut

Tue Oct 22 2024 By Chainwire

Korea Blockchain Week Names Sui The Official Conference Partner, Announces New Headline Speakers

Korea Blockchain Week Names Sui The Official Conference Partner, Announces New Headline Speakers

Wed Jun 19 2024 By Chainwire

The Imposters of Tech

The Imposters of Tech

Sun Jun 09 2024 By Hussein Hallak

CARV Brings On Animoca Brands As Strategic Investor And Node Operator

CARV Brings On Animoca Brands As Strategic Investor And Node Operator

Fri May 31 2024 By Chainwire

Is Doxxing Yourself Worth It?

Is Doxxing Yourself Worth It?

Mon Mar 04 2024 By William • The Wordsmith

The Apecoin (APE) SWOT Analysis

The Apecoin (APE) SWOT Analysis

Tue Aug 08 2023 By Andrey Didovskiy

Women in Crypto

Women in Crypto

Wed Aug 02 2023 By Olena Usachova

The Bored Ape Yacht Club Saga: Triumphs, Trials, and Tragedies

The Bored Ape Yacht Club Saga: Triumphs, Trials, and Tragedies

Wed Jul 26 2023 By Ani Alexander

Ordinals Surprise Bitcoin Community with NFT-like Addition to Ecosystem

Ordinals Surprise Bitcoin Community with NFT-like Addition to Ecosystem

Sun Jul 23 2023 By Zohaib

WebX Conference Welcomes Japan Prime Minister Kishida Among Distinguished Guests

WebX Conference Welcomes Japan Prime Minister Kishida Among Distinguished Guests

Thu Jun 29 2023 By Hacker and Technology Events

Yuga Labs's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Yuga Labs Co-Founder Denies Rumors of his Comeback

Yuga Labs Co-Founder Denies Rumors of his Comeback

cryptotimes.io

Tue Dec 12 2023

Wylie Aronow dismisses return rumors at Yuga Labs

Wylie Aronow dismisses return rumors at Yuga Labs

crypto.news

Tue Dec 12 2023

Yuga Labs co-founder addresses comeback rumors amid ongoing health break

Yuga Labs co-founder addresses comeback rumors amid ongoing health break

cointelegraph.com

Tue Dec 12 2023

SUI, Aptos and ApeCoin holders gear up for $204 million token unlocks in November

SUI, Aptos and ApeCoin holders gear up for $204 million token unlocks in November

fxstreet.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Quarterly Wrap: Pot stocks shine with record revenues for Melodiol, 75pc increase in revenue for Bioxyne

Quarterly Wrap: Pot stocks shine with record revenues for Melodiol, 75pc increase in revenue for Bioxyne

stockhead.com.au

Wed Nov 01 2023

Retail Investors Can No Longer Mint USDC Directly Through Circle

Retail Investors Can No Longer Mint USDC Directly Through Circle

decrypt.co

Tue Oct 31 2023

Yuga Labs' win in Bored Apes NFT counterfeiting case upheld by US appeals court

Yuga Labs' win in Bored Apes NFT counterfeiting case upheld by US appeals court

reuters.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

NFT Sales Fall 23% In October – Here’s The NFT Market Prediction For November 2023

NFT Sales Fall 23% In October – Here’s The NFT Market Prediction For November 2023

insidebitcoins.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

NFT Sales Jump 32% In The Past 24 Hrs – Here’s The 10 Top Selling NFTs Right Now

NFT Sales Jump 32% In The Past 24 Hrs – Here’s The 10 Top Selling NFTs Right Now

insidebitcoins.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

NFT Sales Rose 23% Past Week – Here’s The NFT Prediction For This Week

NFT Sales Rose 23% Past Week – Here’s The NFT Prediction For This Week

insidebitcoins.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Artist Ryder Ripps Is Hit With $1.6 Million in Damages for Selling Replicas of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

Artist Ryder Ripps Is Hit With $1.6 Million in Damages for Selling Replicas of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

news.artnet.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

NFTs of 2022: A Year in Web3 News – NFTevening.com

NFTs of 2022: A Year in Web3 News – NFTevening.com

inferse.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

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