YUGA LABS #1195 COMPANY RANKING

Yuga Labs is a web3 company exploring big ideas in identity, ownership, utility, and interoperability to push the crypto and NFT space forward. The Yugaverse is made up of: Bored Ape Yacht Club Mutant Ape Yacht Club Bored Ape Kennel Club CryptoPunks Meebits Otherside Plus dozens of community projects using Ape, CryptoPunks, and Meebits IP. As The Defiant recently said, "The story of Yuga Labs is one where the improbable has become reality in the blink of an eye." Our flagship collection, Bored Ape Yacht Club, debuted in April 2021. Since then, we’ve created new IP for the ape ecosystem (Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Bored Ape Kennel Club), acquired top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made both web3 and gaming history with the biggest NFT mint ever followed by a game demo with record-breaking synchronized player participation (Otherside). We also found some time to see old friends and make new ones with headline-making events (ApeFest, VMAs) and partnerships (Rolling Stone, Adidas). Along the way, the Yuga team has grown from 4 to 100+ people, and we’re still on the lookout for brilliant thinkers and doers who can grow alongside us, push us forward, and create work that makes history. If that sounds like you, apply to one of our open roles or reach out.