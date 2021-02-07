20 Companies With Remote Tech Jobs

There’s an ever-increasing reliance on technology in today’s workplace. That’s good news for IT professionals, whose skills are in great demand and whose work can often be done remotely.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, computer and information technology jobs are projected to grow 11% between 2019 and 2029. This is a much faster rate than the average for all occupations. About 531,200 new jobs are projected to be added during this time frame.

IT jobs are typically remote-friendly, too. And, if our recent survey is any indication, remote work isn’t going anywhere. When asked, 65% of respondents said they want to keep working remotely full-time when the pandemic is over.

We’ve compiled a list of 20 companies that commonly hire for work-from-home IT jobs, along with some recent job postings. Check out these remote IT job opportunities, and if you’re a FlexJobs member, log in to your account and to see the full postings.

Companies That Hire for the Most Remote IT Jobs

1. Cisco

A global technology solutions firm, Cisco has become a powerhouse of internet and communications products, services, and solutions that have revolutionized the way business is conducted.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Senior Systems Engineer

Senior Infrastructure Operations Engineer – Compute

Senior IP Network Technical Lead

2. Cognizant Softvision

A division of Cognizant, Softvision’s goal is to continuously improve its clients’ digital maturity, combining skill, scale, and cost in each stage of the product development lifecycle to create unforgettable digital experiences.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Solution Architect

Mobile Device Management Engineer

3. ConsenSys

A blockchain venture production studio based in Brooklyn, New York, ConsenSys builds and scales consumer-centric enterprise software products and tools powered by Ethereum, a public, blockchain-based, open-source distributed computing platform and operating system featuring smart contract functionality.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Technical Support Engineer, Multi-Lingual

Technical Support Engineer

Help Desk Agent

4. CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered security technology, threat intelligence, and endpoint protection for blue-chip companies in multiple industries.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Escalation Engineer – Services Engineering

Red Team Tool Developer

Security Analyst

5. Fastly

Internet company Fastly provides the Fastly Edge Cloud platform, a content delivery network that provides clients with improved web and application performance, quality video and streaming, and cloud security.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Senior Director, Hardware Systems Engineering

Senior Provisioning Engineer

Senior IT Systems Engineer

6. Gartner

Gartner, an information technology research and advisory company, delivers technology-based insights to help companies and organizations around the world make efficient, high-quality business decisions.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Consulting Associate Director, IT Strategy, Data and Analytics

IT Services and Software Analyst

Security Programs Director

7. General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company. The company has businesses in aerospace, combat systems, information technology, marine systems, and mission systems.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Dynamics 365 Operation and Maintenance Engineer

Senior Appian Developer – DevSecOps

8. GitHub

GitHub is an open-source code-hosting website, publishing service, and social networking site for programmers. It has hosted more than 66 million projects and supports a community of over 24 million people.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Staff Product Security Engineer

Staff Security Engineer – Operations and Telemetry

Business Systems Analyst, People Systems

9. Kelly

Kelly has provided workforce and staffing solutions since 1946. They place workers in diverse industries, including information technology, life sciences, call centers, and more. The company also provides outsourcing and consulting services.

Recent remote IT jobs:

IT Project Manager – Healthcare

Database Architect

IT Technical Writer

10. Kforce

Kforce is a publicly-traded staffing and recruiting firm that provides staffing solutions in the technology, financial services, healthcare, communications, and government sectors.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Cloud Operations Engineer

Desktop Support Technician

Technology Manager – Database

11. Motion Recruitment Partners

The parent company of three recruitment agencies, Jobspring Partners, Sevenstep, and Workbridge Associates, Motion Recruitment Partners places people in computer & IT, software development, writing and editing, and graphic design jobs.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Senior Security Engineer

Lead Systems Administrator

12. NTT Group

NTT Group consists of regional, long-distance, international, mobile, and data communications businesses. Their mission is to provide high-quality, value-added services that enrich their clients in the areas of artificial intelligence, big data, and the internet-of-things.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Incident Manager

COBOL Developer

Data Backup-System Integration Specialist

13. Rackspace

Rackspace Technology is a leading managed cloud company dedicated to helping businesses harness the power of cloud computing without the cost and complexity of having to manage it on their own.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Cloud Architect – Rackspace Government Solutions

ServiceNow Business Analyst

ServiceNow Architect

14. Randstad

One of the biggest staffing firms in the U.S., Randstad provides HR solutions to clients in the accounting, engineering, IT, human resources, and logistics sectors.

Recent remote IT jobs:

IT Project Manager

Informatica Developer

Systems Analyst

15. Red Hat

Red Hat is an award-winning technology firm. The company develops a broad range of solutions and provides services that are not only open and secure but trusted by over 90% of the Fortune Global 500.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Software Maintenance Engineer

Senior Business Systems Analyst

Senior Solution Manager – Senior Product Manager

16. Robert Half International

Robert Half is a staffing and consulting firm that places job seekers in a variety of career fields, including computer & IT, administrative, and accounting and finance. The company consists of eight divisions and has over 400 global locations.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Sharepoint Developer

Database Administrator Developer

Network Manager

17. Tanium

Tanium products help companies with IT security and systems management. Their platform offers 15-second visibility and control of all endpoints on some of the most complex and largest networks in the world.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Senior Manager, Web Operations

Senior Director, Product Management – Security Operations

Senior QA Engineer

18. Twilio

Twilio is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company operating as a cloud communications company. Users can make and receive calls using texts and web service APIs. The company also provides clients with privacy and security for messaging.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Senior Information Security Compliance Analyst

Technical Onboarding Manager

19. Unisys

Using secure, reliable, advanced technology, Unisys provides clients in the commercial, government, and financial services industries with solutions to enhance the lives of their customers and citizens.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Enterprise Architect

Storage Administrator

Cloud Security Engineer

20. UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group consists of two businesses: UnitedHealthcare (a benefits and insurance provider) and Optum (a provider of technology and information-enabled health services). The company provides benefit services and healthcare coverage in all 50 states and in 125 countries worldwide.

Recent remote IT jobs:

Server Administrator

Senior IT Project Manager

Senior Director, Quality Operations and Analytics

Landing a Work-from-Home IT Job With FlexJobs

FlexJobs has a whole category dedicated to flexible computer and IT jobs, with six subcategories:

All of our job listings are fully vetted and verified, giving you a safer, faster, and better job search experience.

