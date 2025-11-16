X-ENERGY

#10363 COMPANY RANKING
X-Energy is a private American company specializing in the development of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and TRISO-X fuel technology, aiming to provide reliable, zero-carbon, and affordable energy solutions.
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x-energy.com
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260 emps
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Since 2009
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Worth 2.5B
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#energy-solutions#software-development#design
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X-ENERGY

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EVERGREEN INDEX #10363

X-Energy's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Tue Apr 02 2024 By Bayesian Inference

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