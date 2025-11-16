X-Energy is a private American company specializing in the development of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and TRISO-X fuel technology, aiming to provide reliable, zero-carbon, and affordable energy solutions.

X-Energy is a private American company specializing in the development of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and TRISO-X fuel technology, aiming to provide reliable, zero-carbon, and affordable energy solutions.

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