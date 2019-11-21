How C program stored in RAM memory

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
/!\: Originally published @ www.vishalchovatiya.com.
Part 1: Overview
HIGHER ADDRESS
+------------------------+
| Unmapped or reserved | Command-line argument & Environment variables
|------------------------|------------------------
| Stack segment | |
| | | | Stack frame
| v | v
| |
| ^ | ^
| | | | Dynamic memory
| Heap segment | |
|------------------------|------------------------
| Uninitialized data |
|------------------------| Data segment
| Initialized data |
|------------------------|------------------------
| |
| Text segment | Executable code
| |
+------------------------+
LOWER ADDRESS
too), both user-defined and system.
main()
and a statement like an
char string[ ] = "hello world"
outside the
int count=1
(i.e. global) would be stored in initialized read-write area.
main
; makes the variable
const int A=3
read-only and to be stored in initialized read-only area.
A
would be stored in the uninitialized data segment. A statement like static
int A
will also be stored in this segment cause it initialized with zero.
int X=0
)
/lib/ld-linux.so.2
,
malloc()
,
calloc()
and
realloc()
for C++) resides.
new
or
free()
). Freed memory goes back to the heap but doesn’t have to be returned to OS (it doesn’t have to be returned at all), so unordered
delete
/
malloc
eventually, cause heap fragmentation. You can learn more about how malloc works here.
free
in your C program. I have written a detailed article about the function stack frame here.
main()
Part 2: Example
$ readelf --segments ./a.out
Elf file type is EXEC (Executable file)
Entry point 0x8048300
There are 9 program headers, starting at offset 52
Program Headers:
Type Offset VirtAddr PhysAddr FileSiz MemSiz Flg Align
PHDR 0x000034 0x08048034 0x08048034 0x00120 0x00120 R E 0x4
INTERP 0x000154 0x08048154 0x08048154 0x00013 0x00013 R 0x1
[Requesting program interpreter: /lib/ld-linux.so.2]
LOAD 0x000000 0x08048000 0x08048000 0x00608 0x00608 R E 0x1000
LOAD 0x000f08 0x08049f08 0x08049f08 0x00118 0x00124 RW 0x1000
DYNAMIC 0x000f14 0x08049f14 0x08049f14 0x000e8 0x000e8 RW 0x4
NOTE 0x000168 0x08048168 0x08048168 0x00020 0x00020 R 0x4
GNU_EH_FRAME 0x0004c4 0x080484c4 0x080484c4 0x00044 0x00044 R 0x4
GNU_STACK 0x000000 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x00000 0x00000 RW 0x10
GNU_RELRO 0x000f08 0x08049f08 0x08049f08 0x000f8 0x000f8 R 0x1
Section to Segment mapping:
Segment Sections...
00
01 .interp
02 .interp .note.ABI-tag .hash .dynsym .dynstr .gnu.version .gnu.version_r .rel.dyn .rel.plt .init .plt .plt.got .text .fini .rodata .eh_frame_hdr .eh_frame
03 .init_array .fini_array .jcr .dynamic .got .got.plt .data .bss
04 .dynamic
05 .note.ABI-tag
06 .eh_frame_hdr
07
08 .init_array .fini_array .jcr .dynamic .got
,
.data
,
.bss
, etc. segments are there. But a stack segment is not shown as its created at a run time & decided by OS(precisely loader & kernel).
.text
in the program header defines the name & path of loader which going to load the current binary image into the RAM by reading these segments. Here it is
INTERP
/lib/ld-linux.so.2.
,
.bin
,
.exe
,
.hex
or no extension etc). This executable image contains text segment which you see by Binutils command
.out
and it looks like follows:
$ objdump -d <binary_name>
.....
080483f1 <main>:
80483f1: 8d 4c 24 04 lea 0x4(%esp),%ecx
80483f5: 83 e4 f0 and $0xfffffff0,%esp
80483f8: ff 71 fc pushl -0x4(%ecx)
.....
; stored in the read-only area. So you can not modify it accidentally.
const int x = 1
&
char str[] = "Hi!";
stored in the read-write area because we don’t use a keyword like const which makes variable read-only.
static int var = 0;
declared global goes to this area of storage because it is not initialized or initialized to zero by default.
int i
,
malloc()
, etc.
calloc()
function and stored its address in pointer
malloc()
to keep track of that memory or to access it.
ptr
is a local variable of main hence it’s in main’s stack frame, but memory pointed by it is in a heap which I have shown by
ptr
.
*ptr
, which is also a function hence, stack frame is created for it while execution. Although there are many functions called before main which I have discussed here.
main()
is created before function
main()
as we called it nested.
func()
execution overs its local variable a and its stack frame will destroy(rewind is a precise word here), same goes for
func( )
function also.
main()
Intuitive FAQs
int *main_ptr = NULL;
int *func_ptr = NULL;
void func() { int a; func_ptr = &a; }
int main()
{
int a; main_ptr = &a;
func();
(main_ptr > func_ptr) ? printf("DOWN\n") : printf("UP\n");
return 0;
}
void func()
{
int a;
memset(&a, 0, 100); // Corrupt SFR values stored in stack frame
}
int main()
{
func();
return 0;
}