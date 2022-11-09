Upside: What You Need to Know About the Popular App

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Companies Mentioned

Upside was founded in 2015 as a pilot in Washington, D.C., by two former Google employees. The app uses user data and machine learning to calculate what amounts to a personalized gas price for each customer instead of offering the same rewards for the same spending. Uber and Lyft added the technology to the apps their drivers use, in a move that would help compensate for lost earnings due to the high price of gas. More than 30,000 businesses promote deals through the Upside app.