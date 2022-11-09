Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Upside: What You Need to Know About the Popular Appby@TheMarkup
    2,328 reads

    Upside: What You Need to Know About the Popular App

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Upside was founded in 2015 as a pilot in Washington, D.C., by two former Google employees. The app uses user data and machine learning to calculate what amounts to a personalized gas price for each customer instead of offering the same rewards for the same spending. Uber and Lyft added the technology to the apps their drivers use, in a move that would help compensate for lost earnings due to the high price of gas. More than 30,000 businesses promote deals through the Upside app.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Upside: What You Need to Know About the Popular App
    life-hacking#upside#gas#gas-price#apps#savings
    The Markup HackerNoon profile picture

    @TheMarkup

    The Markup

    Receive Stories from @TheMarkup

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Markup Wins Award for Their Investigations Into Amazon
    Published at Mar 09, 2023 by TheMarkup #amazon
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Simplify Your Work Using the CAKE.com Suite of Tools
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by cakecom #business
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Convert Your Idea Into a Digital Health App With High User Engagement
    Published at Aug 11, 2023 by evidentstudio #pharma
    Article Thumbnail
    5 Handy Apps for Boosting Productivity During a Workation
    Published at Aug 09, 2023 by iscanner #workation
    Article Thumbnail
    Innovations in Online Dating & Social Discovery: What SDG's Doing to Stay Ahead of the Curve
    Published at Jul 27, 2023 by socialdiscoverygroup #online-dating
    Article Thumbnail
    The Risks of Gas Stoves and Appliances: Here's What You Should Know
    Published at Jul 26, 2023 by propublica #journalism
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa