WEIGHTS & BIASES

#1509 COMPANY RANKING
Weights & Biases is a developer-first MLOps platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaborating on, and standardizing their model and data pipelines – regardless of framework, environment, or workflow. Used by ML engineers at OpenAI, Lyft, Pfizer, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Toyota, GitHub, and MILA, W&B is part of the new standard of best practices for machine learning. W&B is free for personal use and academic projects, and it's easy to get started. Run your first experiment in 30 seconds with this quick hosted notebook: [bit.ly/intro-wb](http://wandb.me/intro)
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wandb.ai
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150-329 emps
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Since 2017
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Worth 1.7B
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WEIGHTS & BIASES

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1509

Weights & Biases's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Give Your AI A Brain: The Secret Stack Powering 2025's Smartest Apps

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How Long Can AI Companies Maintain a $20 Monthly Subscription Fee?

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Yet Another Lightning Hydra Template for ML Experiments

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Using Weights and Biases to Perform Hyperparameter Optimization

Using Weights and Biases to Perform Hyperparameter Optimization

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Hyperparameter Tuning Platforms are Becoming a New Market in the Deep Learning Space

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How Reinforcement Learning Enhances American Put Option Hedging Strategies

How Reinforcement Learning Enhances American Put Option Hedging Strategies

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Weights & Biases's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
AI’s Promising Role in Tackling India’s Judicial Backlog

AI’s Promising Role in Tackling India’s Judicial Backlog

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How investors can make smarter financial decisions

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Ozempic — is it really the miracle drug that it seems to be?

Ozempic — is it really the miracle drug that it seems to be?

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21 Weight Loss Tips You Should Definitely Ignore, And What To Do Instead

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NIH revamps grant review process to reduce bias

NIH revamps grant review process to reduce bias

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Thu Oct 26 2023

Study challenges link between low birth weight and childhood neurodevelopmental issues

Study challenges link between low birth weight and childhood neurodevelopmental issues

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Thu Oct 26 2023

Recognizing and Countering Weight Bias in Medicine

Recognizing and Countering Weight Bias in Medicine

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Depression in Parents May Influence Children's Weight

Depression in Parents May Influence Children's Weight

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Body Image, Social Media and Gender Biases Associated with Kids Quitting Sports

Body Image, Social Media and Gender Biases Associated with Kids Quitting Sports

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Body Image, Social Media and Gender Biases Associated with Kids Quitting Sports

Body Image, Social Media and Gender Biases Associated with Kids Quitting Sports

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We all hate biases but are guilty of it all day: Find out how to get past the prejudice

We all hate biases but are guilty of it all day: Find out how to get past the prejudice

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Recognizing and Countering Weight Bias in Medicine

Recognizing and Countering Weight Bias in Medicine

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