VK.COM #776 COMPANY RANKING

- VK is one of the most visited platforms on the Russian internet. We create products that we, our friends, family and 97 million other people use every day. We believe that it’s important to share our experience, support talented specialists and develop IT education in Russia. - VK’s mission is to connect people, services and companies by creating simple and convenient communication tools. - We set and achieve ambitious goals. We demand a lot of ourselves since the result of our work is used by our friends, family and millions of others. Every day brings new challenges, and we welcome these because they help us grow. - We create products that we're proud of. It's not easy, but that's what makes it interesting. We're always on the lookout for specialists who are ready to take on challenges, go above and beyond and think about others, from users to their colleagues. - The VK Team is based in three cities: Saint Petersburg, Moscow, and Sochi, with regional representative offices in Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Kazakhstan. - Our headquarters is located in the Singer House, a historical landmark in the heart of Saint Petersburg. Among ourselves, we call the building "Zinger" and "Zee". When people ask, we usually just say that it’s the "House of Books". The Singer House is where we meet to discuss the most important decisions. - VK also has offices in the U Krasnogo Mosta business center, where the product and technical teams are based. - Since mid-2020, we have been building teams that work fully remotely from anywhere they want. This makes it possible for people from cities without VK offices to join the team.