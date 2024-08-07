VK.COM
#776 COMPANY RANKING
- VK is one of the most visited platforms on the Russian internet. We create products that we, our friends, family and 97 million other people use every day. We believe that it’s important to share our experience, support talented specialists and develop IT education in Russia. - VK’s mission is to connect people, services and companies by creating simple and convenient communication tools. - We set and achieve ambitious goals. We demand a lot of ourselves since the result of our work is used by our friends, family and millions of others. Every day brings new challenges, and we welcome these because they help us grow. - We create products that we're proud of. It's not easy, but that's what makes it interesting. We're always on the lookout for specialists who are ready to take on challenges, go above and beyond and think about others, from users to their colleagues. - The VK Team is based in three cities: Saint Petersburg, Moscow, and Sochi, with regional representative offices in Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Kazakhstan. - Our headquarters is located in the Singer House, a historical landmark in the heart of Saint Petersburg. Among ourselves, we call the building "Zinger" and "Zee". When people ask, we usually just say that it’s the "House of Books". The Singer House is where we meet to discuss the most important decisions. - VK also has offices in the U Krasnogo Mosta business center, where the product and technical teams are based. - Since mid-2020, we have been building teams that work fully remotely from anywhere they want. This makes it possible for people from cities without VK offices to join the team.
14,572 emps
Since 2006
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VK.COM (VKCO)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #776
VK.com's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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VK.com's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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Wed Nov 01 2023
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Tue Oct 31 2023
27 service associations meet 5T chairman VK Pandian
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Tue Oct 31 2023
CBI Charges Ex-Chief Of Hydrocarbons In 2005 Corruption Case
ndtv.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena nod to prosecution of 10 cops for embezzlement
msn.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
37th National Games: VK Elakkiyadasan, SS Sneha crowned fastest athletes
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Sun Oct 29 2023
VK Elakkiyadasan and SS Sneha win 100m gold at National Games
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Sun Oct 29 2023
Punjab IPS officer VK Bhawra challenges Gaurav Yadav’s appointment as Punjab DGP
tribuneindia.com
Sun Oct 29 2023