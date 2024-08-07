VK.COM

#776 COMPANY RANKING
- VK is one of the most visited platforms on the Russian internet. We create products that we, our friends, family and 97 million other people use every day. We believe that it’s important to share our experience, support talented specialists and develop IT education in Russia. - VK’s mission is to connect people, services and companies by creating simple and convenient communication tools. - We set and achieve ambitious goals. We demand a lot of ourselves since the result of our work is used by our friends, family and millions of others. Every day brings new challenges, and we welcome these because they help us grow. - We create products that we're proud of. It's not easy, but that's what makes it interesting. We're always on the lookout for specialists who are ready to take on challenges, go above and beyond and think about others, from users to their colleagues. - The VK Team is based in three cities: Saint Petersburg, Moscow, and Sochi, with regional representative offices in Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Kazakhstan. - Our headquarters is located in the Singer House, a historical landmark in the heart of Saint Petersburg. Among ourselves, we call the building "Zinger" and "Zee". When people ask, we usually just say that it’s the "House of Books". The Singer House is where we meet to discuss the most important decisions. - VK also has offices in the U Krasnogo Mosta business center, where the product and technical teams are based. - Since mid-2020, we have been building teams that work fully remotely from anywhere they want. This makes it possible for people from cities without VK offices to join the team.
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vk.com
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14,572 emps
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Since 2006
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VK.COM (VKCO)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #776

VK.com's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Our Most Significant Enhancements are Non-Technical: Interview with Noonies Nominee German Tebiev

Our Most Significant Enhancements are Non-Technical: Interview with Noonies Nominee German Tebiev

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This Neural Network Paints Depressing Russian Cityscapes

Fri Jan 08 2021 By ferluht

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Sun Aug 06 2017 By Crypto Stella

I used LAMP to make a SaaS with $3700/mo profit. Here’s how.

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Wed Feb 01 2017 By Alex Moskovski

How I made a SaaS webservice earning $1000 monthly profit

How I made a SaaS webservice earning $1000 monthly profit

Mon Nov 21 2016 By Alex Moskovski

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Thu May 23 2024 By Konstantin Morshnev

EKS Windows Node 30s Boot Now Possible - Start as Fast as Linux! (eks-windows-bootstrapper - Part 2)

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Wed May 15 2024 By Omorr Faruk

At length Louis XIV, bowed beneath the weight of a reign of sixty years

At length Louis XIV, bowed beneath the weight of a reign of sixty years

Sun Jul 23 2023 By Alexandre Dumas

Nimes: A Crucible of Convulsions - From Religious Rivalry to Martyrdom

Nimes: A Crucible of Convulsions - From Religious Rivalry to Martyrdom

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VK.com's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Mukhammad Fayzoda | VK

Mukhammad Fayzoda | VK

vk.com

Sat Mar 23 2024

Spotify is marktleider, en toch schrapt het 17 procent van ...

Spotify is marktleider, en toch schrapt het 17 procent van ...

volkskrant.nl

Mon Dec 04 2023

Majoritet av ensamkommande unga har jobb

Majoritet av ensamkommande unga har jobb

vk.se

Wed Nov 29 2023

Delhi LG nod to probe against revenue officer for bribery

Delhi LG nod to probe against revenue officer for bribery

devdiscourse.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Blue Jet management on which segments will drive growth for the company

Blue Jet management on which segments will drive growth for the company

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

27 service associations meet 5T chairman VK Pandian, greet him

27 service associations meet 5T chairman VK Pandian, greet him

orissapost.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

27 service associations meet 5T chairman VK Pandian

27 service associations meet 5T chairman VK Pandian

orissapost.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

CBI Charges Ex-Chief Of Hydrocarbons In 2005 Corruption Case

CBI Charges Ex-Chief Of Hydrocarbons In 2005 Corruption Case

ndtv.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena nod to prosecution of 10 cops for embezzlement

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena nod to prosecution of 10 cops for embezzlement

msn.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

37th National Games: VK Elakkiyadasan, SS Sneha crowned fastest athletes

37th National Games: VK Elakkiyadasan, SS Sneha crowned fastest athletes

devdiscourse.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

VK Elakkiyadasan and SS Sneha win 100m gold at National Games

VK Elakkiyadasan and SS Sneha win 100m gold at National Games

devdiscourse.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

Punjab IPS officer VK Bhawra challenges Gaurav Yadav’s appointment as Punjab DGP

Punjab IPS officer VK Bhawra challenges Gaurav Yadav’s appointment as Punjab DGP

tribuneindia.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

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