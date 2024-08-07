PREPLY

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Preply stands with Ukraine and its people. We invite you to do the same. 🇺🇦 Here are some ways you can help: https://preply.com/en/blog/stand-with-ukraine/ Preply is a global language learning marketplace, connecting 50,000+ tutors with millions of learners from all over the world. Since the company launched in 2012, students have signed up to more than 15 million lessons. Backed by some of the world’s leading investors, Preply is on a mission to shape the future of effective learning. Fueled by a belief that live engagement with a teacher is still the most effective way to learn a new skill, Preply is building a personalized learning space that will enable individual learners to reach their goals in the fastest way possible. Powered by a tenfold increase in revenues over the last three years, Preply is now leading the online language tutoring segment globally and has 400+ employees of over 50 nationalities based across Barcelona, Kyiv, and the US. Preply is driven by a culture of experimentation and data-driven learnings focused on building best-in-class consumer and enterprise solutions.
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preply.com
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640 emps
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Since 2012
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Worth 399.4M
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Preply's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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