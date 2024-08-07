ZETWERK #274 COMPANY RANKING

ZETWERK is a universal manufacturing network powered by new-age technology. It is transforming the world of traditional manufacturing by helping customers reduce costs, optimize suppliers and execute production faster. ZETWERK is a partner to leading players in precision parts, capital goods and consumer goods categories, offering a full spectrum of manufacturing services – from custom-made components to mass production, from quality certification to inventory and supply chain management. With a virtually unlimited range of production capacities and capabilities, ZETWERK is a universal factory for high quality production, globally competitive costs and best-in-class lead times - whatever the category, product, scale or geography. Check out the latest job openings here: https://zetwerk.skillate.com/