ZETWERK
#274 COMPANY RANKING
ZETWERK is a universal manufacturing network powered by new-age technology. It is transforming the world of traditional manufacturing by helping customers reduce costs, optimize suppliers and execute production faster. ZETWERK is a partner to leading players in precision parts, capital goods and consumer goods categories, offering a full spectrum of manufacturing services – from custom-made components to mass production, from quality certification to inventory and supply chain management. With a virtually unlimited range of production capacities and capabilities, ZETWERK is a universal factory for high quality production, globally competitive costs and best-in-class lead times - whatever the category, product, scale or geography. Check out the latest job openings here: https://zetwerk.skillate.com/
915-2304 emps
Since 2018
Worth 3.1B
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ZETWERK
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EVERGREEN INDEX #274
Zetwerk's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Zetwerk's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Zetwerk appoints Jai Shankar Krishnan as Independent Director
thehindubusinessline.com
Wed Nov 26 2025
Zetwerk Unveils Strategic Global Expansion with New Board Director
devdiscourse.com
Wed Nov 26 2025
Danaher President Jai Shankar Krishnan joins Zetwerk board as Independent Director ahead of IPO
moneycontrol.com
Wed Nov 26 2025
Cosmic PV Power Ltd expands into the IPP market by securing INR 600 crore solar modules supply order from Zetwerk
tribuneindia.com
Wed Nov 26 2025
Cosmic PV Power Ltd expands into the IPP market by securing INR 600 crore solar modules supply order from Zetwerk
tribuneindia.com
Wed Nov 26 2025
Cosmic PV Power Ltd expands into the IPP market by securing INR 600 crore solar modules supply order from Zetwerk
lokmattimes.com
Wed Nov 26 2025
India's Zetwerk hires banks for IPO filing next year, source says
reuters.com
Tue Nov 25 2025
Zetwerk Plans $750 Mn IPO, Hires Kotak, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs for Early 2026 Listing
outlookbusiness.com
Tue Nov 25 2025
Zetwerk plans $750 Million IPO, hires 6 banks
thehindubusinessline.com
Tue Nov 25 2025
Zetwerk plans $750 million IPO, hires six banks
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Tue Nov 25 2025
Telecom Industry Urges Extended Incentives for Local Manufacturing in India
devdiscourse.com
Thu Oct 09 2025
Unicorns In 2025: Bootstrapped Ai.tech Is The Fastest Riser As Tech Companies Dominate Hurun List
ndtvprofit.com
Thu Sep 11 2025