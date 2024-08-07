ZETWERK

#274 COMPANY RANKING
ZETWERK is a universal manufacturing network powered by new-age technology. It is transforming the world of traditional manufacturing by helping customers reduce costs, optimize suppliers and execute production faster. ZETWERK is a partner to leading players in precision parts, capital goods and consumer goods categories, offering a full spectrum of manufacturing services – from custom-made components to mass production, from quality certification to inventory and supply chain management. With a virtually unlimited range of production capacities and capabilities, ZETWERK is a universal factory for high quality production, globally competitive costs and best-in-class lead times - whatever the category, product, scale or geography. Check out the latest job openings here: https://zetwerk.skillate.com/
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zetwerk.com
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915-2304 emps
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Since 2018
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Worth 3.1B
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ZETWERK

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EVERGREEN INDEX #274

Zetwerk's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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How We Upgraded to Ruby on Rails 7.1: A Smooth Transition

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Authenticating Your API Using "Knock Gem" in Rails

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Starting A Podcast Production Company with Renay Richardson

Wed Sep 30 2020 By Natasha Nel

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How to Launch a Podcast: A Checklist by ACAST

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Zetwerk's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Zetwerk appoints Jai Shankar Krishnan as Independent Director

Zetwerk appoints Jai Shankar Krishnan as Independent Director

thehindubusinessline.com

Wed Nov 26 2025

Zetwerk Unveils Strategic Global Expansion with New Board Director

Zetwerk Unveils Strategic Global Expansion with New Board Director

devdiscourse.com

Wed Nov 26 2025

Danaher President Jai Shankar Krishnan joins Zetwerk board as Independent Director ahead of IPO

Danaher President Jai Shankar Krishnan joins Zetwerk board as Independent Director ahead of IPO

moneycontrol.com

Wed Nov 26 2025

Cosmic PV Power Ltd expands into the IPP market by securing INR 600 crore solar modules supply order from Zetwerk

Cosmic PV Power Ltd expands into the IPP market by securing INR 600 crore solar modules supply order from Zetwerk

tribuneindia.com

Wed Nov 26 2025

Cosmic PV Power Ltd expands into the IPP market by securing INR 600 crore solar modules supply order from Zetwerk

Cosmic PV Power Ltd expands into the IPP market by securing INR 600 crore solar modules supply order from Zetwerk

tribuneindia.com

Wed Nov 26 2025

Cosmic PV Power Ltd expands into the IPP market by securing INR 600 crore solar modules supply order from Zetwerk

Cosmic PV Power Ltd expands into the IPP market by securing INR 600 crore solar modules supply order from Zetwerk

lokmattimes.com

Wed Nov 26 2025

India's Zetwerk hires banks for IPO filing next year, source says

India's Zetwerk hires banks for IPO filing next year, source says

reuters.com

Tue Nov 25 2025

Zetwerk Plans $750 Mn IPO, Hires Kotak, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs for Early 2026 Listing

Zetwerk Plans $750 Mn IPO, Hires Kotak, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs for Early 2026 Listing

outlookbusiness.com

Tue Nov 25 2025

Zetwerk plans $750 Million IPO, hires 6 banks

Zetwerk plans $750 Million IPO, hires 6 banks

thehindubusinessline.com

Tue Nov 25 2025

Zetwerk plans $750 million IPO, hires six banks

Zetwerk plans $750 million IPO, hires six banks

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Tue Nov 25 2025

Telecom Industry Urges Extended Incentives for Local Manufacturing in India

Telecom Industry Urges Extended Incentives for Local Manufacturing in India

devdiscourse.com

Thu Oct 09 2025

Unicorns In 2025: Bootstrapped Ai.tech Is The Fastest Riser As Tech Companies Dominate Hurun List

Unicorns In 2025: Bootstrapped Ai.tech Is The Fastest Riser As Tech Companies Dominate Hurun List

ndtvprofit.com

Thu Sep 11 2025

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