HINGE HEALTH #89 COMPANY RANKING

Hinge Health is pioneering the world’s most patient-centered Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Clinic™. Four in five employers and 90% of health plans with a digital MSK solution have chosen Hinge Health. Hinge Health reduces MSK pain, opioid use, and surgeries by pairing advanced wearable sensors and computer vision technology with a comprehensive Clinical Care Team with doctors of physical therapy, physicians, board-certified health coaches, and more. Hinge Health’s Digital MSK Clinic is connected with 750,000+ in-person providers and enables real-time interventions for proven medical claims reduction. Available to millions of members, Hinge Health is the #1 Digital MSK Clinic with 750+ health plans and employers customers, including Boeing, Salesforce, and US Foods. Hinge Health has raised $826M to date with offices across San Francisco, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle and more. We’re hiring! Join us at hingehealth.com/careers