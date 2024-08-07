HINGE HEALTH

#89 COMPANY RANKING
Hinge Health is pioneering the world’s most patient-centered Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Clinic™. Four in five employers and 90% of health plans with a digital MSK solution have chosen Hinge Health. Hinge Health reduces MSK pain, opioid use, and surgeries by pairing advanced wearable sensors and computer vision technology with a comprehensive Clinical Care Team with doctors of physical therapy, physicians, board-certified health coaches, and more. Hinge Health’s Digital MSK Clinic is connected with 750,000+ in-person providers and enables real-time interventions for proven medical claims reduction. Available to millions of members, Hinge Health is the #1 Digital MSK Clinic with 750+ health plans and employers customers, including Boeing, Salesforce, and US Foods. Hinge Health has raised $826M to date with offices across San Francisco, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle and more. We’re hiring! Join us at hingehealth.com/careers
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hingehealth.com
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1,514 emps
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Since 2015
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Worth 2.6B
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HINGE HEALTH (HNGE)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #89

Hinge Health's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
ON THE CARE OF HEALTH.

ON THE CARE OF HEALTH.

Wed Sep 27 2023 By Catharine Esther Beecher

Wearable Devices Let Patients Take the Lead on their Health Journey

Wearable Devices Let Patients Take the Lead on their Health Journey

Fri Apr 15 2022 By Ester Gritcaeva

I’m 32 and spent $200k on biohacking. Became calmer, thinner, extroverted, healthier & happier.

I’m 32 and spent $200k on biohacking. Became calmer, thinner, extroverted, healthier & happier.

Sun Sep 24 2017 By Serge Faguet

Your Gen Z Loved Ones Are Stressed About Money, An AI Coach Might Actually Help

Your Gen Z Loved Ones Are Stressed About Money, An AI Coach Might Actually Help

Mon Dec 08 2025 By sarahevans

Redefining Online Dating and Defying Doubt: How Yesong Kim is Building Human-Centered Tech

Redefining Online Dating and Defying Doubt: How Yesong Kim is Building Human-Centered Tech

Tue Nov 18 2025 By TechcNEWS BYTE

What We Know About 12 Products Launched at Made by Google 2025

What We Know About 12 Products Launched at Made by Google 2025

Thu Aug 21 2025 By Productize

Data Privacy Challenges in Open MCP Architectures

Data Privacy Challenges in Open MCP Architectures

Tue Jul 29 2025 By Mayank Choubey

What If AI Is Why We’ve Never Heard from Aliens?

What If AI Is Why We’ve Never Heard from Aliens?

Tue Apr 08 2025 By BotBeat.Tech: Trusted Generative AI Research Firm

Will Musk Colonize Mars In His Lifetime? The Answer Won't Surprise You

Will Musk Colonize Mars In His Lifetime? The Answer Won't Surprise You

Mon Mar 17 2025 By InfiniteScroll

AI and the Rise of Meaningful Connections: Current Dating App Market Trends

AI and the Rise of Meaningful Connections: Current Dating App Market Trends

Tue Jun 25 2024 By Alexandra Luzan

On Dextaxation

On Dextaxation

Mon May 20 2024 By Manuel Astillero

Are We Morally Obligated to Adopt AI?

Are We Morally Obligated to Adopt AI?

Sat Apr 20 2024 By Crowdbotics

Hinge Health's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Cleveland Browns Trade Deadline Live Blog - Tracking the Latest Rumors

Cleveland Browns Trade Deadline Live Blog - Tracking the Latest Rumors

msn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

The battle for Virginia: Can the last state in the South to not restrict abortion post-Roe survive?

The battle for Virginia: Can the last state in the South to not restrict abortion post-Roe survive?

salon.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Seasonal vaccinations and winter health

Seasonal vaccinations and winter health

nhs.uk

Thu Oct 26 2023

U.S. competitiveness hinges on understanding and regulating blockchain

U.S. competitiveness hinges on understanding and regulating blockchain

bizjournals.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

I put AI photos on my Hinge dating profile. They were the most liked by far

I put AI photos on my Hinge dating profile. They were the most liked by far

mashable.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Investors prioritize ROI as funding in NY digital health reaches record low

Investors prioritize ROI as funding in NY digital health reaches record low

crainsnewyork.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Colombia to Implement Health Tax on Unhealthy Products in November

Colombia to Implement Health Tax on Unhealthy Products in November

msn.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Nets’ season hinges on how Ben Simmons and Mikal Bridges play

Nets’ season hinges on how Ben Simmons and Mikal Bridges play

nypost.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Maintaining Improvements in PrEP Coverage Hinge on Braidwood Vs Becerra Outcome

Maintaining Improvements in PrEP Coverage Hinge on Braidwood Vs Becerra Outcome

physiciansweekly.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

How to transform your health by living like a monk

How to transform your health by living like a monk

telegraph.co.uk

Sun Oct 22 2023

You Won't Believe What the Typical Worker Pays for Health Insurance

You Won't Believe What the Typical Worker Pays for Health Insurance

msn.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

Best Buy to sell continuous glucose monitoring systems

Best Buy to sell continuous glucose monitoring systems

healthcaredive.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

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