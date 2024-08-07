UNSTOPPABLE DOMAINS #1066 COMPANY RANKING

Unstoppable Domains is on a mission to return the power of the internet to people. To accomplish this, we are creating NFT domains that put you back in control of your data. These aren’t just traditional domains, these are domains with superpowers. Your Unstoppable domain is your cryptocurrency address, your login to the decentralized web, and your universal username. Better yet, pay once and it’s yours forever. We recently raised $65M Series A led by Pantera Capital at a $1B valuation.