StartUps2024 nominee
https://www.ukraineaid.group/
2-10 employees
Since n.d.
COMPANY RANKING
#
13085
Ukraine AID is a 501(c)3 charitable organization incorporated in April, 202...
UKRAINE AID
HACKERNOON STORIES ON
UKRAINE AID
hackernoon.com | Keynesian Technology | Aug 7 2024
The Contribution of US Broadband Infrastructure to GDP: Acknowledgements & References
hackernoon.com | David Kirichenko | Jul 25 2024
Dogs of War: Digital Warriors Fighting Russian Disinformation and Supporting Ukraine
hackernoon.com | David Kirichenko | Jul 1 2024
NAFO Claims Another High-Profile Victim: Fighting Back Against Disinformation
hackernoon.com | David Kirichenko | May 14 2024
Social Media and the Battlefield: Human Error in Modern Warfare
hackernoon.com | Olayimika Oyebanji | Aug 25 2022
Exploring UkraineDAO — The World’s First Wartime DAO
hackernoon.com | Olayimika Oyebanji | Mar 19 2025
Stanford University-funded Blockchain Initiative Documents Russian War Crimes Against Ukraine
hackernoon.com | NFT Bro | Jun 2 2024
BTC, ETH, NFTs: How Have They Helped Ukraine To Resist Russian Invasion?
hackernoon.com | Learn Repo | Oct 10 2023
175 Stories To Learn About Dao
