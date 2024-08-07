TRIPADVISOR

#754 COMPANY RANKING
TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants reservation in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 1 billion reviews and opinions on 1 billion hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.
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tripadvisor.com
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2,845 emps
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Since 2000
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Worth 1.9B
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TRIPADVISOR (TRIP)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #754

Tripadvisor's stories on HackerNoon

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Tripadvisor's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
The ice cream parlour near Masham that's the 'place to stop'

The ice cream parlour near Masham that's the 'place to stop'

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Indonesia's top resort island Bali, surpasses Mauritius to be named the world's best honeymoon destination

Indonesia's top resort island Bali, surpasses Mauritius to be named the world's best honeymoon destination

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'A must visit'- why diners are raving about this Stokesley cafe

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Billingshurst chip shop is the highest rated in Sussex

Billingshurst chip shop is the highest rated in Sussex

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Booking, Expedia, Travelzoo, Tripadvisor Shares Soar As OpenAI Steps Back From Direct ChatGPT Bookings

Booking, Expedia, Travelzoo, Tripadvisor Shares Soar As OpenAI Steps Back From Direct ChatGPT Bookings

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Playa De Muro voted one of world’s top beaches

Playa De Muro voted one of world’s top beaches

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UK's 'best attraction' for 2026 revealed by Tripadvisor

UK's 'best attraction' for 2026 revealed by Tripadvisor

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Goathland restaurant in North York Moors praised by diners

Goathland restaurant in North York Moors praised by diners

thenorthernecho.co.uk

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but you need to be really cautious about going'

but you need to be really cautious about going'

mirror.co.uk

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Lancs restaurant says '0' hygiene rating harming business

Lancs restaurant says '0' hygiene rating harming business

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Hidden Oxford pub's pizzas are among best in the UK

Hidden Oxford pub's pizzas are among best in the UK

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Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Akron, according to Tripadvisor

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