TRIPACTIONS
#3731 COMPANY RANKING
TripActions is the all-in-one travel, corporate card, and expense management solution, providing more than 8,000 customers around the globe with unprecedented visibility and control over spend. Trusted by finance teams and travelers alike, TripActions leverages real-time data to help companies keep traveling employees safe, reduce spend, and drive productivity. TripActions’ investors include such visionaries as Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Ventures, Greenoaks, Zeev Ventures, and entrepreneurs Lee Fixel, Adam Bain, and Elad Gil. In Oct 2022, TripActions announced its Series G upround at a post-money valuation of $9.2B to help accelerate future growth plans. In February 2022, the TripActions Group announced its acquisition of Berlin-based travel management company, Comtravo, which was closely followed by the addition of leading Scandinavian travel agency Resia AB, the group’s third acquisition in nine months following the acquisition of Reed & Mackay in May of 2021. At TripActions, we’re never satisfied with the status quo, and we know breakthrough ideas come from diverse perspectives. We are committed to cultivating a workplace that reflects the diversity of the customers we serve while fostering leadership and innovation. All voices are valued here and you’ll have the resources, tools, and training you’ll need to do the best work of your life.
2,500+ emps
Since 2015
Worth 9.2B
Claim This Company
#3731Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
1%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
1Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
TRIPACTIONS
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #3731
TripActions's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Mette Kibsgaard, DigiShares's Co-founder & CMO on Gaining Tractions with Customers
Fri Aug 13 2021 By DigiShares
278 Stories To Learn About Machine Learning
Tue Jan 30 2024 By Learn Repo
320 Stories To Learn About Deep Learning
Mon Jan 29 2024 By Learn Repo
306 Stories To Learn About Artificial Intelligence
Sat Jan 27 2024 By Learn Repo
77 Stories To Learn About Ai Top Story
Fri Jan 26 2024 By Learn Repo
22 Stories To Learn About Security Token
Tue Jan 02 2024 By Learn Repo
240 Stories To Learn About Startups Of The Year
Fri Dec 15 2023 By Learn Repo
17 Stories To Learn About Lightning Network
Sun Oct 15 2023 By Learn Repo
Better than Cash. Introducing [1502]’s ‘Cash-Coin’
Thu Oct 13 2022 By 1502.app
10 DAOs You Need to Know About Right Now
Tue Apr 05 2022 By Serge Baloyan
Interview with Elnaz Sarraf, Woman in Tech and STEM
Tue Apr 19 2022 By Elnaz Sarraf
How to Leverage Salesforce via a Client Written In Angular
Thu Oct 28 2021 By John Vester
TripActions's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Navan, Citi Team Up on T&E Offering for Citi Clients
businesstravelnews.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
TripActions Raises $300 Million, Quiet on Public Listing
skift.com
Thu Oct 12 2023
TripActions Expands Into Expense Management With Eye on Rivals Like Concur
skift.com
Fri Oct 06 2023
The Future of Business Travel is About Putting People (Not Policy) First
skift.com
Tue Sep 26 2023
Q&A: How one CSO secured his environment from generative AI risks
computerworld.com
Mon Sep 25 2023
Travel Management Behemoths Consolidate to Compete in a Digital World
skift.com
Tue Sep 12 2023
Las Vegas Emerging This Fall as the Hottest Corporate Travel Destination Despite Variant Worries
skift.com
Thu Sep 07 2023
TripActions to Unveil Vacation Offering for Business Travel Clients
skift.com
Mon Sep 04 2023
As the IPO market comes back to life, Navan (formerly TripActions) is targeting an April 2024 listing
businessinsider.com
Fri Aug 25 2023
TripActions’ investment in UK and EU tops $400m with Comtravo acquisition
businessleader.co.uk
Wed Aug 23 2023
TripActions Secures One of Its Biggest Clients Yet With Unilever Win
skift.com
Wed Aug 16 2023
When Will Business Travel Return to Normal?
nerdwallet.com
Mon Aug 07 2023