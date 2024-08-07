TRIPACTIONS #3731 COMPANY RANKING

TripActions is the all-in-one travel, corporate card, and expense management solution, providing more than 8,000 customers around the globe with unprecedented visibility and control over spend. Trusted by finance teams and travelers alike, TripActions leverages real-time data to help companies keep traveling employees safe, reduce spend, and drive productivity. TripActions’ investors include such visionaries as Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Ventures, Greenoaks, Zeev Ventures, and entrepreneurs Lee Fixel, Adam Bain, and Elad Gil. In Oct 2022, TripActions announced its Series G upround at a post-money valuation of $9.2B to help accelerate future growth plans. In February 2022, the TripActions Group announced its acquisition of Berlin-based travel management company, Comtravo, which was closely followed by the addition of leading Scandinavian travel agency Resia AB, the group’s third acquisition in nine months following the acquisition of Reed & Mackay in May of 2021. At TripActions, we’re never satisfied with the status quo, and we know breakthrough ideas come from diverse perspectives. We are committed to cultivating a workplace that reflects the diversity of the customers we serve while fostering leadership and innovation. All voices are valued here and you’ll have the resources, tools, and training you’ll need to do the best work of your life.