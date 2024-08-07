TRIPACTIONS

#3731 COMPANY RANKING
TripActions is the all-in-one travel, corporate card, and expense management solution, providing more than 8,000 customers around the globe with unprecedented visibility and control over spend. Trusted by finance teams and travelers alike, TripActions leverages real-time data to help companies keep traveling employees safe, reduce spend, and drive productivity. TripActions’ investors include such visionaries as Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Ventures, Greenoaks, Zeev Ventures, and entrepreneurs Lee Fixel, Adam Bain, and Elad Gil. In Oct 2022, TripActions announced its Series G upround at a post-money valuation of $9.2B to help accelerate future growth plans. In February 2022, the TripActions Group announced its acquisition of Berlin-based travel management company, Comtravo, which was closely followed by the addition of leading Scandinavian travel agency Resia AB, the group’s third acquisition in nine months following the acquisition of Reed & Mackay in May of 2021. At TripActions, we’re never satisfied with the status quo, and we know breakthrough ideas come from diverse perspectives. We are committed to cultivating a workplace that reflects the diversity of the customers we serve while fostering leadership and innovation. All voices are valued here and you’ll have the resources, tools, and training you’ll need to do the best work of your life.
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tripactions.com
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2,500+ emps
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Since 2015
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Worth 9.2B
#analytics#banking#data-privacy-and-compliance
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TRIPACTIONS

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EVERGREEN INDEX #3731

TripActions's stories on HackerNoon

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TripActions's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Navan, Citi Team Up on T&E Offering for Citi Clients

Navan, Citi Team Up on T&E Offering for Citi Clients

businesstravelnews.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

TripActions Raises $300 Million, Quiet on Public Listing

TripActions Raises $300 Million, Quiet on Public Listing

skift.com

Thu Oct 12 2023

TripActions Expands Into Expense Management With Eye on Rivals Like Concur

TripActions Expands Into Expense Management With Eye on Rivals Like Concur

skift.com

Fri Oct 06 2023

The Future of Business Travel is About Putting People (Not Policy) First

The Future of Business Travel is About Putting People (Not Policy) First

skift.com

Tue Sep 26 2023

Q&A: How one CSO secured his environment from generative AI risks

Q&A: How one CSO secured his environment from generative AI risks

computerworld.com

Mon Sep 25 2023

Travel Management Behemoths Consolidate to Compete in a Digital World

Travel Management Behemoths Consolidate to Compete in a Digital World

skift.com

Tue Sep 12 2023

Las Vegas Emerging This Fall as the Hottest Corporate Travel Destination Despite Variant Worries

Las Vegas Emerging This Fall as the Hottest Corporate Travel Destination Despite Variant Worries

skift.com

Thu Sep 07 2023

TripActions to Unveil Vacation Offering for Business Travel Clients

TripActions to Unveil Vacation Offering for Business Travel Clients

skift.com

Mon Sep 04 2023

As the IPO market comes back to life, Navan (formerly TripActions) is targeting an April 2024 listing

As the IPO market comes back to life, Navan (formerly TripActions) is targeting an April 2024 listing

businessinsider.com

Fri Aug 25 2023

TripActions’ investment in UK and EU tops $400m with Comtravo acquisition

TripActions’ investment in UK and EU tops $400m with Comtravo acquisition

businessleader.co.uk

Wed Aug 23 2023

TripActions Secures One of Its Biggest Clients Yet With Unilever Win

TripActions Secures One of Its Biggest Clients Yet With Unilever Win

skift.com

Wed Aug 16 2023

When Will Business Travel Return to Normal?

When Will Business Travel Return to Normal?

nerdwallet.com

Mon Aug 07 2023

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