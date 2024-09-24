Discover Anything
TREXX
StartUps2024 nominee
www.trexx.com.br
2-10 employees
Since n.d.
We were born from a passion: blockchain and games. We believe that technolo...
HACKERNOON STORIES ON
TREXX
hackernoon.com | Startups Of The Week | Feb 27 2025
Meet Trexx, Terrenity, and Bunnyshell: HackerNoon Startups of the Week
hackernoon.com | Startups of The Year | Oct 12 2024
Startups of the Year 2024: 377 Startups Nominated in the Blockchain Industry
hackernoon.com | ITRex | Nov 3 2021
Our Ancestors Could Have Solved Food Scarcity With AI - Noonies Nominee TRex
hackernoon.com | Learn Repo | Jan 15 2024
116 Stories To Learn About Noonies2021
hackernoon.com | Learn Repo | Jan 14 2024
64 Stories To Learn About Noonies Nominees
hackernoon.com | Learn Repo | Jan 12 2024
131 Stories To Learn About Hackernoon Awards
hackernoon.com | Scientific American Public Domain Materials | Nov 16 2023
WHEAT TESTS
hackernoon.com | Britt | May 19 2023
Implementing Crypto Payments Into Business Systems
