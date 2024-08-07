TRENDYOL GROUP
#1225 COMPANY RANKING
timeless and basic
10,001-50,000 emps
Since 2016
Worth 16.5B
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TRENDYOL GROUP
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #1225
Trendyol Group's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
🦄 The world’s 310 unicorns are valued at over $1,000 billion
Tue Jan 29 2019 By Andreas Sandre
Networking : Why You Should Understand the IPv4 Header Beyond Chasing Tools
Fri Aug 22 2025 By Verlaine j muhungu
Meet Worksible, Winner of Startups of the Year 2024 in Community of Madrid and Generative AI
Thu May 01 2025 By Worksible
Next Time You Prompt, Try Engineering it
Thu Apr 17 2025 By Noor Aftab
Bridging the AI Chasm: The Evolution of Cybersecurity Skills
Thu Mar 27 2025 By Kashvi Pandey
Lies We Often Tell Ourselves: Simplicity, Microservices, and More
Tue Feb 18 2025 By Dawid Makowski
Veteran Designer Reveals Why Extreme Minimalism Was a Design Mistake
Wed Feb 05 2025 By Ajda Gregorcic
Can Culturally Responsive Computing Close the Racial and Gender Gap in STEM?
Tue Feb 04 2025 By Dr. Ranita Ganguly
How I Created a Social Recommendation Network in Brazil
Thu Nov 21 2024 By 1uc4sm4theus
Why Everyone is Wrong About the Future of Work™
Wed Nov 20 2024 By the frog society
Beyond the Hype: The Enduring Value of Predictive AI in a GenAI World
Mon Nov 18 2024 By Sarang Gupta
Honest Online Voting: Myth or Reality?
Fri Sep 27 2024 By Judge
Trendyol Group's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Trendyol'a neden girilmiyor, açılmıyor? 1 Kasım Trendyol ne zaman açılacak?
haberler.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Kale Grubu'nun Kurumsal İletişim ve Etki Yatırımları Direktörü Simge Abay oldu
aa.com.tr
Mon Oct 30 2023
PFDK'dan Erden Timur'a ceza!
hurriyet.com.tr
Thu Oct 26 2023
Kasımpaşa deplasmanda tek golle güldü!
takvim.com.tr
Sun Oct 22 2023
Kasımpaşa deplasmandan 3 puan ile döndü
star.com.tr
Sun Oct 22 2023
Kasımpaşa, Sivas'ta tek golle kazandı
aksam.com.tr
Sun Oct 22 2023
Kasımpaşa, Sivas'ta tek golle kazandı
msn.com
Sun Oct 22 2023
Kasımpaşa Sivas engelini Gomis'le aştı
yenicaggazetesi.com.tr
Sun Oct 22 2023
Sivasspor 0 - 1 Kasımpaşa (Maç sonucu)
msn.com
Sun Oct 22 2023
Sivasspor 0 - 1 Kasımpaşa (Maç sonucu)
t24.com.tr
Sun Oct 22 2023
Kasımpaşa Sivas'ta moral buldu
yenimesaj.com.tr
Sun Oct 22 2023
Turkish e-commerce giant pledges $10M of humanitarian aid for Gaza
dailysabah.com
Sun Oct 22 2023