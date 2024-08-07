TRENDYOL GROUP

#1225 COMPANY RANKING
timeless and basic
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trendyol.com
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10,001-50,000 emps
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Since 2016
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Worth 16.5B
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#climatetech#entrepreneurship#ecommerce
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#1225
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TRENDYOL GROUP

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1225

Trendyol Group's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
🦄 The world’s 310 unicorns are valued at over $1,000 billion

🦄 The world’s 310 unicorns are valued at over $1,000 billion

Tue Jan 29 2019 By Andreas Sandre

Networking : Why You Should Understand the IPv4 Header Beyond Chasing Tools

Networking : Why You Should Understand the IPv4 Header Beyond Chasing Tools

Fri Aug 22 2025 By Verlaine j muhungu

Meet Worksible, Winner of Startups of the Year 2024 in Community of Madrid and Generative AI

Meet Worksible, Winner of Startups of the Year 2024 in Community of Madrid and Generative AI

Thu May 01 2025 By Worksible

Next Time You Prompt, Try Engineering it

Next Time You Prompt, Try Engineering it

Thu Apr 17 2025 By Noor Aftab

Bridging the AI Chasm: The Evolution of Cybersecurity Skills

Bridging the AI Chasm: The Evolution of Cybersecurity Skills

Thu Mar 27 2025 By Kashvi Pandey

Lies We Often Tell Ourselves: Simplicity, Microservices, and More

Lies We Often Tell Ourselves: Simplicity, Microservices, and More

Tue Feb 18 2025 By Dawid Makowski

Veteran Designer Reveals Why Extreme Minimalism Was a Design Mistake

Veteran Designer Reveals Why Extreme Minimalism Was a Design Mistake

Wed Feb 05 2025 By Ajda Gregorcic

Can Culturally Responsive Computing Close the Racial and Gender Gap in STEM?

Can Culturally Responsive Computing Close the Racial and Gender Gap in STEM?

Tue Feb 04 2025 By Dr. Ranita Ganguly

How I Created a Social Recommendation Network in Brazil

How I Created a Social Recommendation Network in Brazil

Thu Nov 21 2024 By 1uc4sm4theus

Why Everyone is Wrong About the Future of Work™

Why Everyone is Wrong About the Future of Work™

Wed Nov 20 2024 By the frog society

Beyond the Hype: The Enduring Value of Predictive AI in a GenAI World

Beyond the Hype: The Enduring Value of Predictive AI in a GenAI World

Mon Nov 18 2024 By Sarang Gupta

Honest Online Voting: Myth or Reality?

Honest Online Voting: Myth or Reality?

Fri Sep 27 2024 By Judge

Trendyol Group's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Trendyol'a neden girilmiyor, açılmıyor? 1 Kasım Trendyol ne zaman açılacak?

Trendyol'a neden girilmiyor, açılmıyor? 1 Kasım Trendyol ne zaman açılacak?

haberler.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Kale Grubu'nun Kurumsal İletişim ve Etki Yatırımları Direktörü Simge Abay oldu

Kale Grubu'nun Kurumsal İletişim ve Etki Yatırımları Direktörü Simge Abay oldu

aa.com.tr

Mon Oct 30 2023

PFDK'dan Erden Timur'a ceza!

PFDK'dan Erden Timur'a ceza!

hurriyet.com.tr

Thu Oct 26 2023

Kasımpaşa deplasmanda tek golle güldü!

Kasımpaşa deplasmanda tek golle güldü!

takvim.com.tr

Sun Oct 22 2023

Kasımpaşa deplasmandan 3 puan ile döndü

Kasımpaşa deplasmandan 3 puan ile döndü

star.com.tr

Sun Oct 22 2023

Kasımpaşa, Sivas'ta tek golle kazandı

Kasımpaşa, Sivas'ta tek golle kazandı

aksam.com.tr

Sun Oct 22 2023

Kasımpaşa, Sivas'ta tek golle kazandı

Kasımpaşa, Sivas'ta tek golle kazandı

msn.com

Sun Oct 22 2023

Kasımpaşa Sivas engelini Gomis'le aştı

Kasımpaşa Sivas engelini Gomis'le aştı

yenicaggazetesi.com.tr

Sun Oct 22 2023

Sivasspor 0 - 1 Kasımpaşa (Maç sonucu)

Sivasspor 0 - 1 Kasımpaşa (Maç sonucu)

msn.com

Sun Oct 22 2023

Sivasspor 0 - 1 Kasımpaşa (Maç sonucu)

Sivasspor 0 - 1 Kasımpaşa (Maç sonucu)

t24.com.tr

Sun Oct 22 2023

Kasımpaşa Sivas'ta moral buldu

Kasımpaşa Sivas'ta moral buldu

yenimesaj.com.tr

Sun Oct 22 2023

Turkish e-commerce giant pledges $10M of humanitarian aid for Gaza

Turkish e-commerce giant pledges $10M of humanitarian aid for Gaza

dailysabah.com

Sun Oct 22 2023

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