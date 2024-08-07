DIMENSION #1565 COMPANY RANKING

Dimension brings the waste management industry into the modern world. Contemporary customers expect reliability, convenience and a frictionless experience. We rise to meet their needs by combining the flexibility and customization of our independent contractors with the accountability, scalablity, and unmatched waste diversion data of a tech-enabled disruptor. Dimension is a venture backed company with notable investors including Lightspeed, Altair Capital, Primavera Capital, 500 Startups etc. Join us today by visiting our career page: https://jobs.lever.co/getdimension