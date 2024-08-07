TRADINGVIEW
#842 COMPANY RANKING
Look first, then leap. We’re TradingView, the largest social network and charting platform for traders and investors – used by over 30 million users each month across 180 different countries. We’re backed by top American venture capital firms, with team members in 40+ countries around the 🌏 – speaking 20+ languages – and we’re growing in a big way. Our open source charts and commercial libraries are used by tens of thousands of financial sites across the planet, including whales 🐋 like: CME, Refinitiv, Investopedia, Crunchbase, Binance, Bitcoin.com and many many others. We’re also one of the world’s biggest websites (#61 to be exact, according to Alexa Rankings). So if you’re interested in finance, chances are you’ll have already seen us around the place. Our mission is to help millions of people succeed in life, whatever that means for them, by providing the highest quality trading and crypto information in the smartest way, so they can make the best-informed decisions possible. To do this, we’re looking for individuals to join a team where product quality means everything, where you’ll be given the opportunity to develop your best work, and where the fruits of your labour will be seen by millions of people each and every day.
2.2K emps
Since 2011
Worth 3B
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TRADINGVIEW
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EVERGREEN INDEX #842
TradingView's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
BTCC Exchange Brings 400+ Perpetual Futures to TradingView: What Traders Need to Know
Wed Dec 10 2025 By Ishan Pandey
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Sun Aug 27 2023 By JSDevJournal
A Week to Forget About Inflation
Thu Nov 17 2022 By TradingView
The Most Anticipated Black Friday Sale of the Year is Here
Tue Nov 23 2021 By TradingView
A Peek Into the Arsenal of Crypto Day Traders
Thu Mar 18 2021 By Rohit Chatterjee
[Announcement] This Year's Black Friday Sale is Better Than Ever!
Wed Nov 18 2020 By TradingView
Crypto-Trading Bots: An Overview
Thu Jul 02 2020 By Evgeny Latyshev
Which Sectors See Growth During Adverse Global Conditions?
Tue Apr 21 2020 By Igor
Bitcoin On The Brink of Mass Adoption. Whither Next?
Sat Feb 27 2021 By Igor
Crypto: Sooner or Later Will Come Regulator
Sat Jan 30 2021 By Igor
Coronadeficit: Who Will Pay for The Covid Crisis Bailout?
Thu Dec 17 2020 By Igor
BYDFi Perpetual Futures Data Now Live On TradingView
Thu Mar 12 2026 By Chainwire
TradingView's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
BYDFi Perpetual Futures Data Now Live on TradingView
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Thu Mar 12 2026
BYDFi Perpetual Futures Data Now Live on TradingView
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BYDFi Perpetual Futures Data Now Live on TradingView
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Thu Mar 12 2026
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markets.businessinsider.com
Thu Mar 12 2026
BYDFi Perpetual Futures Data Now Live on TradingView
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Thu Mar 12 2026
Best TradingView Alternatives in 2026: Why Traders Are Making the Switch
techbullion.com
Wed Mar 11 2026
Trade Nation Recognised by TradingView as "Best Forex and CFD Broker UK"
prnewswire.co.uk
Tue Feb 03 2026
TradingView Broker Awards 2025: Check Who Is Crowned The Global Broker of the Year
timesnownews.com
Sun Feb 01 2026
ThinkMarkets wins Europe’s Best forex and CFD broker 2025 award from TradingView
finbold.com
Fri Jan 30 2026
ThinkMarkets wins Europe’s Best forex and CFD broker 2025 award from TradingView
markets.businessinsider.com
Fri Jan 30 2026
B2BROKER Brings TradingView Integration into B2TRADER to Connect Brokers with Global Markets
markets.businessinsider.com
Thu Jan 15 2026
Ponemon Cybersecurity Report: Insider Risk Management Enabling Early Breach Detection and Mitigation — TradingView News
tradingview.com
Tue Feb 25 2025