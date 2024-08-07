TRADINGVIEW

#842 COMPANY RANKING
Look first, then leap. We’re TradingView, the largest social network and charting platform for traders and investors – used by over 30 million users each month across 180 different countries. We’re backed by top American venture capital firms, with team members in 40+ countries around the 🌏 – speaking 20+ languages – and we’re growing in a big way. Our open source charts and commercial libraries are used by tens of thousands of financial sites across the planet, including whales 🐋 like: CME, Refinitiv, Investopedia, Crunchbase, Binance, Bitcoin.com and many many others. We’re also one of the world’s biggest websites (#61 to be exact, according to Alexa Rankings). So if you’re interested in finance, chances are you’ll have already seen us around the place. Our mission is to help millions of people succeed in life, whatever that means for them, by providing the highest quality trading and crypto information in the smartest way, so they can make the best-informed decisions possible. To do this, we’re looking for individuals to join a team where product quality means everything, where you’ll be given the opportunity to develop your best work, and where the fruits of your labour will be seen by millions of people each and every day.
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tradingview.com
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2.2K emps
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Since 2011
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Worth 3B
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TRADINGVIEW

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EVERGREEN INDEX #842

TradingView's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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BTCC Exchange Brings 400+ Perpetual Futures to TradingView: What Traders Need to Know

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[Announcement] This Year's Black Friday Sale is Better Than Ever!

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BYDFi Perpetual Futures Data Now Live On TradingView

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TradingView's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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BYDFi Perpetual Futures Data Now Live on TradingView

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BYDFi Perpetual Futures Data Now Live on TradingView

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BYDFi Perpetual Futures Data Now Live on TradingView

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BYDFi Perpetual Futures Data Now Live on TradingView

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BYDFi Perpetual Futures Data Now Live on TradingView

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Best TradingView Alternatives in 2026: Why Traders Are Making the Switch

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Trade Nation Recognised by TradingView as "Best Forex and CFD Broker UK"

Trade Nation Recognised by TradingView as "Best Forex and CFD Broker UK"

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TradingView Broker Awards 2025: Check Who Is Crowned The Global Broker of the Year

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ThinkMarkets wins Europe’s Best forex and CFD broker 2025 award from TradingView

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ThinkMarkets wins Europe’s Best forex and CFD broker 2025 award from TradingView

ThinkMarkets wins Europe’s Best forex and CFD broker 2025 award from TradingView

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B2BROKER Brings TradingView Integration into B2TRADER to Connect Brokers with Global Markets

B2BROKER Brings TradingView Integration into B2TRADER to Connect Brokers with Global Markets

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Ponemon Cybersecurity Report: Insider Risk Management Enabling Early Breach Detection and Mitigation — TradingView News

Ponemon Cybersecurity Report: Insider Risk Management Enabling Early Breach Detection and Mitigation — TradingView News

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Tue Feb 25 2025

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