TRADINGVIEW #842 COMPANY RANKING

Look first, then leap. We’re TradingView, the largest social network and charting platform for traders and investors – used by over 30 million users each month across 180 different countries. We’re backed by top American venture capital firms, with team members in 40+ countries around the 🌏 – speaking 20+ languages – and we’re growing in a big way. Our open source charts and commercial libraries are used by tens of thousands of financial sites across the planet, including whales 🐋 like: CME, Refinitiv, Investopedia, Crunchbase, Binance, Bitcoin.com and many many others. We’re also one of the world’s biggest websites (#61 to be exact, according to Alexa Rankings). So if you’re interested in finance, chances are you’ll have already seen us around the place. Our mission is to help millions of people succeed in life, whatever that means for them, by providing the highest quality trading and crypto information in the smartest way, so they can make the best-informed decisions possible. To do this, we’re looking for individuals to join a team where product quality means everything, where you’ll be given the opportunity to develop your best work, and where the fruits of your labour will be seen by millions of people each and every day.