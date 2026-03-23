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This New AI Model Could Replace Half Your Coding Workflow

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The official voice of IBM India. Managed by @adarshpete.

March 23rd, 2026
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machine-learning#ibm-granite-code-models#llm-code-performance#open-source-ai-coding#xai-in-code-generation#ai-for-software-development#ibm-code-generation-ai#multilingual-llm-code#granite-8b-vs-codellama

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